Invincible Season 4 Confirms Exact Release Schedule on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video shared an exciting development about the premiere of Invincible Season 4 next month. The highly anticipated return of the trending animated series is set to continue Mark Grayson's story as he grapples with escalating threats after defeating Conquest in the Season 3 finale. Season 4 will introduce more terrifying villains for Mark to face ahead of the imminent Viltrumite War, with a list that includes Dinosaurus, Universa, and the ever-menacing Thragg. The upcoming season has been confirmed at eight episodes, with a release strategy that mirrors the previous season's approach.

Prime Video confirmed the release schedule of Invincible Season 4 with a new poster showcasing Mark Grayson in action. Season 4 is set to have a three-episode premiere on March 18, which mirrors the same approach as the previous season.

Amazon Prime Video

Following the super-sized premiere, Invincible would then adapt the weekly single-episode release format for the remaining five episodes, starting on March 25. The show will have an uninterrupted run, leading to the finale that is set to premiere on April 22.

See the full Invincible Season 4 release schedule below:

March 18, 2026 - Episodes 1-3

March 25, 2026 - Episode 4

April 1, 2026 - Episode 5

April 8, 2026 - Episode 6

April 15, 2026 - Episode 7

April 22, 2026 - Episode 8

Although Amazon Prime Video didn't disclose the exact time of the weekly drops of Invincible Season 4, it is safe to assume that episodes will be released at 3 a.m. ET/ 12 midnight PT every Wednesday, similar to last season.

The new batch of Invincible episodes will dive deeper into the Viltrumite War arc, which includes key plot threads like Omni-Man and Mark's reunion, Atom Eve grappling with the dilemma involving her powers, and many more.

Why Invincible Season 4's Familiar Release Approach Is Brilliant

Amazon Prime Video

Retaining the original release approach for Invincible Season 4 is the right move for the show because the previous season proved that this strategy is a win-win situation for both the streamer and the series.

The three-episode premiere would definitely add a brilliant hook to longtime and new viewers, making fans crave more of the storylines while still adding enough excitement due to the weekly wait. It also adds immediate impact and instant buzz that would make fans eager to find out what's next.

For many shows, the weekly release strategy is a proven formula in sustaining hype due to the fan discussions on social media, which often lead to fun theories and a deep dive into the lore of the source material. It's also worth noting that it boosts visibility and viewership numbers, which could prove to be crucial in the show's renewal chances down the line.

All in all, Invincible Season 4 benefits from the steady weekly flow of episodes because it drums up more hype, and it is a good sign because the Viltrumite War arc has many cliffhanger-worthy moments (such as these major character deaths) that can trigger discussions online.