3 Iconic Superman Scenes That David Corenswet Did Better Than Henry Cavill

David Corenswet's Superman movie featured a handful of scenes and moments that improved on Henry Cavill's work in the DC Extended Universe. Following eight years of work in the DCEU, DC Studios moved on from Henry Cavill's Clark Kent and cast David Corenswet for James Gunn's new DC reboot. After Corenswet's first movie was released in 2025, fans noticed plenty of differences between his film and those of his predecessor.

2025's Superman included three scenes that David Corenswet elevated above Henry Cavill's work. While the two played vastly different versions of the Last Son of Krypton in their movies (both making a major impact on fans), the DCU fandom recognized that Corenswet seemed to boost the role beyond what past Superman actors had achieved in previous films.

Superman Scenes Where David Corenswet Outshone Henry Cavill

Superman Saving Others

Warner Bros.

Early in Superman, Corenswet's Clark Kent faces a kaiju-like monster that grows to enormous size and destroys parts of Metropolis. While fighting the monster, Superman puts forth his best efforts to speed through the city and save anyone he possibly can. This includes saving a woman and a dog from being stepped on and crushed, and he even swoops in front of a flying car to save a squirrel (a moment that caused plenty of creative debates).

This is not to say that Cavill's Superman was devoid of moments like this, as he was seen saving multiple US Army soldiers during his battle with General Zod and subcommander Faora-Ul in Man of Steel. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice also showed Superman hovering above a family in the moments before rescuing them, but it did not show the ending of that interaction.

Overall, 2025's Superman did more to blatantly show Clark Kent as a hero for the common man, getting regular folk out of danger even amid terrifying chaos. This helped his Superman feel more down-to-earth, while Zack Snyder's Superman always felt more like a god-like/messiah-type figure.

Superman's Final Battle

Warner Bros.

Superman's final battle pits the Man of Steel against Ultraman (Lex Luthor's Superman clone) and Lex's Raptors, with Superman trying to stop an interdimensional rift while also taking out countless bad guys. Using the full scope of his powers (including an assist from Krypto), this movie delivered intense action and drama in Metropolis as Superman saved the day.

Meanwhile, Man of Steel pits Cavill's Superman in a brawl against Michael Shannon's General Zod, showing them zooming through the city and beating the hell out of each other. This also included multiple buildings being nearly leveled and other destruction coming throughout the fight, leaving the city in ruins as Superman and Zod went at it.

Visually, Superman's final battle far outclasses Man of Steel's, showing the action rather than hiding it behind dust, crashes, and sometimes shaky camera work. On top of that, Corenswet's Superman still tried to save as many people as he could in the 2025 movie, unlike Cavill's version. He even put effort into rebuilding and repairing Metropolis after his intense battle.

Superman's Hope for Humanity

Warner Bros.

In the final moments of Superman, Corenswet delivers an impassioned speech to Lex Luthor about being "as human as anyone." He details how he puts "one foot in front of the other" every day and makes the best choices he can, concluding by telling his archnemesis how "being human" is his "greatest strength" before helping take Lex into custody.

The scene from Man of Steel this most closely resembles is the one in which Cavill's Superman is handcuffed and talking to Lois about what the House of El crest on his chest means. Telling her that it means "hope" on Krypton, this leads Lois to almost call him Superman for the first time before he talks to General Swanwick.

In reality, Man of Steel does not have a big speech scene that comes close to what Corenswet delivered, offering far different dialogue and commentary at the end of the story. This helped Superman have a much greater emotional impact on fans, as Corenswet's hero showed the essence of who Superman really is.