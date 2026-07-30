Wednesday Season 3 Will Replace the Show's Main Villain

Wednesday Season 3 will swap out its most recent big bad with fresh, potentially more personal threats. Netflix's hit comedy-horror series introduced new threats lurking within the confines of Nevermore Academy, with deeper ties to a much larger conspiracy. Some of these threats included Tyler Galpin (aka The Hyde Monster), Marilyn Thornhill (aka Laurel Gates), and Joseph Crackstone. Wednesday Season 2 expanded the mysteries by introducing more dangerous villains, such as the Kansas City Scalper and Steve Buscemi’s Principal Dort.

Wednesday Season 3 will replace Heather Matarazzo's Judi Spannagel as the main villain, introducing new threats while also bringing back key antagonists. Season 2 revealed Judi as the bird-controlling Avian mastermind behind a string of crow-related murders inside Nevermore and within its vicinity. She was the daughter of August Stoneheart, a former Nevermore teacher obsessed with stealing Outcast powers, and she was overseeing twisted experiments at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital under the LOIS program.

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Her father's main goal was to extract supernatural abilities from Outcasts and transfer them onto Normies (ordinary humans), allowing them to become Outcasts themselves. Judi continued her father's work, experimenting on patients and faking their deaths to keep them imprisoned in a hidden basement lab at Willow Hill.

As an Avian, Judi's powers include controlling a flock of birds for surveillance, harassment, and lethal attacks. Her most notable victims were Sheriff Donovan Galpin and Carl Bradbury.

Judi's arc wrapped up in Wednesday Season 2 with an asylum breakout, leaving her fate uncertain in Season 3. With Wednesday shifting to a road trip adventure to find Enid Sinclair (who turned into an Alpha Werewolf at the end of Season 2), the series needs new drivers of conflict.

Every Villain Set To Appear in Wednesday Season 3

Tyler Galpin

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Tyler Galpin will return as an antagonist once again in Wednesday Season 3, and he is more dangerous than ever after losing both his parents at the end of the show's sophomore run.

Although Tyler's human side has already developed genuine, twisted feelings for Wednesday, his monstrous Hyde persona still poses a danger to the protagonists.

One of the final scenes of Wednesday Season 2 showed Isadora Capri, who was revealed as a werewolf-Hyde hybrid, offering Tyler a place in her "pack" of masterless Outcasts/Hydes, free from others' control. This sets the stage for a dangerous team-up that could place Nevermore in jeopardy.

Ophelia Frump

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Wednesday Season 2 ended on an ominous note from Morticia's long-lost sister, Ophelia Frump: she wants Wednesday dead for some unknown reason.

As it turned out, Ophelia had been imprisoned in Grandmama Hester Frump's basement, carving "Wednesday must die" into the walls in what appeared to be her own blood. This chilling reveal sets up one of Season 3's most personal conflicts, as the family secrets of the Addams and Frump families are poised to explode within their bloodlines.

Ophelia Frump's larger-than-life presence makes the conflict a deeply personal matter for Wednesday and her allies. What makes Ophelia, who is also a fellow Raven like Wednesday, more terrifying is that she was imprisoned by Grandmama for years, suggesting long-buried Frump family grudges and a rivalry with Morticia.

Isadora Capri

Netflix

Isadora Capri started out as an ally of Enid Sinclair and the other Nevermore students, introduced as the school's new music teacher. She was a werewolf-Hyde hybrid with a mysterious past.

While she started mentoring Enid Sinclair on controlling her Alpha Werewolf abilities, she carried an ambiguous, potentially manipulative edge that could threaten everyone.

At the end of Wednesday Season 2, Capri forged a new partnership with Tyler Galpin after she offered him a spot in her secret pack. This immediately raised suspicions about her motives, and her growing influence and manipulative nature could turn her into a wild card that poses many problems for Wednesday, Enid, and the Addams Family.