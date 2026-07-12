Wednesday Season 3 Will Officially Bring Back Multiple Werewolf Characters

Two important werewolf characters are expected to play big roles in Netflix's Wednesday when Season 3 arrives. Wednesday is known for having characters with incredible superpowers, pulling from all corners of the Addams Family universe for a new story. This includes the ever-popular lycanthropes, who have made a major impact on Wednesday's life in her time at Nevermore Academy.

Emma Myers' Enid Sinclair and Billie Piper's Isadora Capri are back for roles in Wednesday Season 3. Both of these characters are werewolves, as was unveiled in the first two seasons. Enid revealed herself to be a werewolf in Season 1 but explained to Wednesday that she had not yet been able to "wolf out" and transform into her wolf form. This happened in the season's final episode, as the blood moon and her extreme emotions for Wednesday pushed her to change into her werewolf body for the first time.

Netflix

Meanwhile, Billie Piper came into Wednesday's second season as Isadora Capri, the music director at Nevermore Academy. While Isadora also falls into the werewolf category, she is unique in that she is a hybrid; one of her parents is a werewolf, and the other was a Hyde (similar to Hunter Doohan's Tyler Galpin).

Netflix

Also of note is that Enid is revealed at the end of Season 2 to be an Alpha werewolf, a type of werewolf who can transform even without a full moon. While this makes her ultra powerful, it is also dangerous, as there is a chance she could become permanently stuck in her wolf form if she changes during a full moon.

Netflix

Wednesday is Netflix's highly acclaimed Addams Family spin-off, centered on the eldest child of this spooky family. Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci, this show follows Wednesday as she investigates criminal activity and multiple murders at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday Season 3 is being filmed, but it will not be released on Netflix until at least 2027.

Werewolves' Impact on Netflix's Wednesday Season 3

Netflix

While Isadora's story in Wednesday Season 3 is not yet confirmed, Enid is expected to play a significant role in the show's next set of episodes. Following her most recent transformation into a wolf at the end of Season 3, she runs away into the woods before Wednesday tells Agnes DeMille to search the area and find her.

The season concludes with Wednesday reuniting with Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester, leaving the "comforts" of Nevermore Academy behind. Together, they set out on a quest to find Enid, hoping to bring her back from her wolf form before she hurts herself or anybody else.

Looking ahead, questions are also being asked about Isadora's status as a werewolf and whether she could also be an alpha, similar to Enid. Considering how often she discussed the idea in Season 2, this could make for an exciting reveal in Season 3 as Wednesday searches everywhere for Enid.