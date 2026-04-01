Wednesday Season 3 Officially Brings Back 2 Major Villains

Multiple villains from past seasons of Netflix's Wednesday are not done causing mayhem in Season 3. Based on the classic Addams Family franchise, Season 3 will continue to highlight Wednesday Addams and her wild family, showcasing her adventures in and out of Nevermore Academy. As part of this journey, she will have plenty of powerful enemies to face, some of whom she is quite familiar with.

Wednesday Season 3 will feature a duo of villains utilized in the show's first two seasons. While new characters are being developed for roles alongside Jenna Ortega and co., a few villainous storylines will carry over into the next group of episodes. The first of these returning villains is Hunter Doohan's Tyler Galpin, who was revealed to be a Hyde at the end of Season 1. Season 2 ended dramatically for Galpin, as his mother (Frances O'Connor's Francoise Galpin) was killed in the final moments of the season finale. He was then invited to join a secret, masterless Hyde community organized by Billie Piper's Isadora Capri, where the story picks up with him in Season 3.

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Additionally, in Season 2, Episode 8's final scene, footage shows one of the series' newest characters, Ophelia Frump, locked away in a room in Hester Frump's house. Netflix eventually cast Eva Green as Ophelia, Morticia Addams' older sister and Wednesday's aunt, but her motivations and story remain unknown ahead of Season 3.

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Netflix's Wednesday follows the eldest Addams Family daughter as she embarks on a journey away from her parents and siblings. Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzman, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Season 3 will show Wednesday on a quest to find her best friend Enid (who wolfed out at the end of Season 2), all while facing new enemies in her path. Wednesday Season 3 is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2027.

Other Possible Villains in Wednesday Season 3

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Along with both Tyler Galpin and Ophelia Frump, Season 3 may be setting up Isadora Capri for a major role as a villain as well. After being present for almost every major game-changing event in Season 2, she seems ready to have a big impact on the next eight episodes.

Already confirmed for Season 3's main cast, Isadora was revealed to be a werewolf-Hyde hybrid, making her a unique being in this universe. She has been slowly building her own "pack" of outcasts, as revealed in Season 2's final episode, and now has Tyler Galpin under her wing after his mother's tragic death.

While Wednesday will be traveling far and wide with Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester to locate Emma Myers' Enid, Isadora and her pack may be on the hunt for Wednesday as well. Considering how much trouble she had with Tyler on his own, the story placing him alongside Isadora is sure to make both of them an even more dangerous threat.