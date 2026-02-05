Wednesday Season 3 Will Officially Bring Back 8 Addams Family Members

The Addams Family will be heavily represented when Netflix returns to the story in Wednesday Season 3. While Wednesday Season 3's release timeframe is still a long way out, anticipation is building to see where the titular heroine and her co-stars will go in this spooky adaptation. This show will move into new corners of the Addams Family lore, which will include important roles for both Wednesday's friends and family alike.

Wednesday Season 3 is confirmed to feature at least eight members of the Addams family in the cast. Along with exciting supporting characters like Enid Sinclair, Tyler Galpin, and Bianca Barclay, Wednesday brings an important sense of family to the forefront through Wednesday's core support group. Although this show does not have the Addams Family name officially attached to it, that lineage of characters is in no way diminished in Wednesday's solo adventure.

Every Addams Family Member in Wednesday Season 3

Wednesday Addams

Leading the way in Netflix's Addams Family spin-off is Jenna Ortega in her role as the titular protagonist, Wednesday Addams. She is Pugsley Addams' older sister and the oldest child of Gomez and Morticia Addams, and she is expected to be approaching her 18th birthday when she returns to action in Season 3.

In this fantastical world, Wednesday boasts psychic abilities, which she is training to hone so that she can control her visions of the future instead of having them sporadically thrust upon her. Season 3 will focus on Wednesday's quest to find her friend Enid after Enid became a werewolf and learned of her status as an Alpha, but Wednesday will also be a target herself.

Gomez Addams

As he did in the first two seasons, Luiz Guzmán will be back for Netflix to reprise his role as Gomez Addams, the Addams Family patriarch. He has been married to Morticia Addams for a long time, and he is a loving and doting father to both Wednsday and Pugsley Addams.

While this version of Gomez lost his powers (as shown in Season 2), he is Wednesday's biggest source of unconditional support, always showing admiration and love to his daughter for her mischievious ways. Season 3 should dive further into his origin story, which will include his place in a scary conflict between his wife and sister-in-law.

Morticia Addams

Longtime Hollywood veteran Catherine Zeta-Jones delivers her interpretation of Morticia Addams in Wednesday's first two seasons. She is recognized as Gomez's adoring wife and a loving mother to both Wednesday and Pugsley, although he relationship with Wednesday is not all sunshine and rainbows.

In this show, Morticia is also recognized as a powered individual after she started having visions when she was a student at Nevermore Adacemy. Following her wild journey in Season 2, largely under Bianca Barclay's siren song, Season 3 should show Morticia learning more about her family's history and secrets while imparting her wisdom on Wednesday when she can.

Pugsley Addams

Isaac Ordonez is set to return to Netflix's Wednesday series, continuing to deliver his performance as Pugsley Addams. Known for his slightly awkward and closed-off nature, Puglsey is Wednesday's younger brother and the youngest child of Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Pugsley showed the first signs of having powers in Season 2, boasting the same skills with electricity as his Uncle Fester. While Puglsey's specific storyline in Season 3 is still a mystery, he is expected to keep an eye out for his sister as she goes on a dangerous new quest.

Uncle Fester

Fred Armisen's Fester Addams, who will later get his own spin-off series, will be back for more hilarity and unpredictable mayhem in Wednesday Season 3. In Addams Family lore and this show, he is both Gomez Addams' brother and the uncle of Wednesday and Pugsley, boasting quite the loving relationship with his niece and nephew.

Fester has the ability to generate electricity from his body, usually manifesting in lightning bolts that he can shoot from his fingertips. For Season 3, Fester should play his biggest role in any season yet, as he will be Wednesday's companion in her search for Enid.

Thing

Following one of his most interesting arcs in Addams Family history in Wednesday Season 3, the fan-favorite Thing will return for more five-fingered action in Season 3. Played by Victor Dorbantu, Thing is one of the Addams Family's most loyal companions, assisting his four friends in everyday life with all kinds of tasks.

Season 2 marked a major turning point for Thing after fans learned he came from the previously deceased Isaac Knight, but he eventually chose his family over his original body. For Season 3, Thing should be of assistance once again for Wednesday as she and Uncle Fester search for Enid.

Hester Frump

Season 2 introduced a new member of the Addams Family in Hester Frump, better known a Grandmama, played by Joanna Lumley. Hester is Morticia Addams' wealthy and psychic mother, and she is Wednesday and Pugsley's grandmother.

After developing a close relationship with Wednesday in Season 2, fans learn that she has imprisoned Wednesday's aunt Ophelia in the basement, setting up a huge rift for Season 3. New episodes are expected to dive deeper into her dark nature, especially considering her relationship with Wednesday could be in jeopardy.

Ophelia Frump

Wednesday Season 3 will introduce viewers to another major player in the Addams Family, Ophelia Frump, who will be played by Eva Green. Ophelia is Morticia Addams' older sister, Hester's daughter, and Wednesday and Puglsey's aunt.

Ophelia notoriously wanted Wednesday to die at the end of Season 2, setting up plenty of drama for this eagerly-awaited character. While Ophelia's motivations for this are still unknown, her inclusion will add new layers of depth and intrigue to the Morticia Addams' background and legacy.

Wednesday is Netflix's Addams Family-centric adaptation of the classic story, centered on Gomez and Morticia Addams' elder child. Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Evie Templeton, Luiz Guzman, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, the story will pick back up with Wednesday on a quest to find her friend Enid after Enid's wolf-out moment, but other story details remain undisclosed. The first two seasons of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is not expected to debut on Netflix until 2027.