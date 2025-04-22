Wednesday Season 2 Unveils Official New Poster Showing Jenna Ortega In Trouble

Jenna Ortega found herself tied up and bound in a new official look at Netflix's Wednesday Season 2.

After Wednesday first dominated the streaming charts in November 2022, Season 2 has been one of the biggest question marks for Netflix and the fandom. Fans have taken to sharing their own predictions on when the new season will debut, especially with Netflix not offering up much information.

Currently, the only confirmed information about Wednesday Season 2 is that it will begin streaming at some point this year. While nothing has been narrowed down on that front, a recent update from the show may give fans a reason to be hopeful for the series to come back soon.

Jenna Ortega in Trouble on First Official Wednesday Season 2 Poster

New activity from the official social media accounts for Netflix's Wednesday offered a sign of hope that the show's second season may be inching closer to its 2025 release. The accounts shared new media icons and logos for the new season, largely in the form of different images centered around the letter "W."

The first "W" is seen in white font and surrounded by a blue crystal ball. This pays tribute to the classic crystal ball used in series like Wednesday by witches and magic users to contact home.

Netflix

The second "W" is inspired by Wednesday's Nevermore University dorm room, which she shares with Emma Meyers' Enid Sinclair (who was previously featured in early Season 2 promo material). Showing a multi-colored stained glass window, half is multi-colored for Enid, and the other half is black and grey for Wednesday.

Netflix

The third and final "W" is shown as the middle of a typewriter keyboard, which was one of Wednesday's most notable props in multiple episodes of Season 1.

Netflix

Additionally, the show's X account added a banner for Season 2 featuring Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams on the left side, along with Thing, the disembodied hand associated with the Addams family.

Netflix

In the image, Ortega sits in a chair with a rope holding her in place while the disembodied hand known as Thing rests on her left shoulder. Her mascara is also running heavily, although she keeps her usual stoic expression on her face.

Netflix

Interestingly, the banner featuring Ortega was removed from Wednesday's X account shortly after it was initially posted.

Wednesday is one of nearly a dozen Netflix shows set to deliver new seasons this year.

When Will Netflix Finally Release Wednesday Season 2?

Netflix

Seeing Wednesday's social media accounts share new imagery like this gives viewers hope that a release timeframe might not be far behind.

After the first tease for Season 2 went online in September 2024, January 2025 delivered a small tease for Wednesday amid a compilation of various Netflix shows coming this year. However, neither of these updates gave any indication of when the show's new episodes would arrive on Netflix.

Unfortunately, fans may not have a better idea of when the new season will arrive until a first trailer is released.

Looking at Netflix's release schedule for the rest of 2025, Wednesday Season 2 may still be a ways off from debuting if the streamer wants to spread out new releases evenly.

With Squid Game 3 coming on June 27 and shows like The Witcher and Black Mirror still waiting for timeframes, Wednesday is looking at a similar level of uncertainty for its release timeframe. The hope is that these new images mean an official announcement is not far away.