New Wednesday Season 2 Netflix Trailer Includes 1 Controversial Actor

A controversial actor from Netflix's Wednesday Season 1 made an appearance in a new teaser for Season 2.

Wednesday Season 2 is expected to be a massive hit for Netflix when it finally releases this year — over two years after Season 1 hit the streamer.

Jenna Ortega and most of her castmates are expected to reprise their roles from the first season, bringing Wednesday Addams back to Nevermore Academy for a new round of mayhem.

Wednesday Season 2 Trailer Uses Controversial Actor

New promotional material for Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 included footage of controversial actor Percy Hynes White from Season 1.

Netflix released a new 30-second teaser trailer for a handful of projects set for 2025, including footage from Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday.

One shot from the Wednesday footage was of a massive gathering of students at Nevermore Academy from the start of Season 1, Episode 3. This scene featured Principal Weems addressing the student body about volunteer opportunities and upcoming student performances for Outreach Day.

Netflix

In the scene, fans can see Xavier Thorpe actor Percy Hynes White in the bottom left corner. Notably, White and his character were removed from Wednesday Season 2 after he was accused of sexual assault following an incident at a party in January 2024.

Netflix

The full trailer can be seen below, with the shot in question coming at the 0:07 mark:

Will Percy Hynes White Be in Wednesday Season 2?

All things considered, White was only seen on the periphery of the shot used in this new Netflix trailer, which constituted about half a second of footage. The core focus was the greater view of Nevermore Academy, utilizing the image as an exciting tease for the new season regardless of who was in the shot.

This does not alter Netflix's decision to remove White from Wednesday Season 2, news that has garnered mixed reactions from viewers and fans.

Season 1 utilized Thorpe as a potential villain for most of the season before Hunter Doohan's Tyler Galpin was revealed to be the big antagonist at the end of the season. While it would not hypothetically be difficult to write out White's character, seeing him in this trailer certainly brings his controversy back into the spotlight.

For now, fans continue to wait for new footage from Wednesday Season 2 to be released after Netflix kicked off the season's marketing campaign in November 2024.

Plot details for the new season still remain under wraps, but with rumors hinting Season 2 could be the last for Wednesday, viewers are anxious to learn more.

Wednesday Season 2 is due to drop on Netflix sometime this year.