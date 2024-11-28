Netflix and Jenna Ortega’s breakout hit Wednesday will receive a special Season 2 showcase at a major Thanksgiving event.

Wednesday, produced by the Mastermind of the Macabre, Tim Burton, stars Jenna Ortega as the eldest Addams child as she’s shipped off to boarding school at Nevermore Academy. There, she must try to make friends and solve a grisly mystery as only she can.

Wednesday Meets Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Netflix

As shared by IGN, Netflix will rev up marketing Wednesday Season 2 at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held in New York City.

For those unfamiliar with the proceedings, a variety of popular shows and films are promoted every year at the parade, either by way of massive parade balloons, lively song and dance routines, or elaborate floats (or sometimes all three).

A Wednesday-themed float will grace the streets of Manhattan as spectators watch as it passes by. The design of the float itself features a sculpture of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams, with the disembodied, sentient hand Thing perched upon her shoulder. Wednesday’s little brother Pugsley is also featured.

IGN

Bloody Disgusting posted a clearer look at The entire float, pointing out that 2024 marks the first time in 33 years that an Addams Family-affiliated project has had a presence at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The other instance was 1991 to get eyes on the Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston-led masterpiece The Addams Family.

It’s important to note that Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will not be the first piece of marketing for the next season of Wednesday. Netflix previously put out three videos centering around Season 2 at various stages in its development.

One of those videos took the form of a behind-the-scenes sneak peek for the show’s sophomore run.

When Will Wednesday Season 2 Release?

After the tremendous success of Wednesday’s extraordinarily popular first season, fans may be wondering what the hold-up is on the second batch of episodes. Season 2 has been an especially long time coming, considering that the freshman dropped in November 2022.

The Hollywood strikes of 2023 put a crimp in Netflix’s plans to move ahead with Season 2. It was not the only Jenna Ortega project to be impacted, as shooting on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was interrupted as well.

After the work stoppages were resolved, Netflix then had to wait until Wednesday’s cast was ready to film. It was speculated that Ortega would need to drop out of Scream 7 to accommodate her Wednesday filming schedule. Although, this ultimately turned out not to be the case.

Netflix has officially given Wednesday Season 2 a 2025 release date, but sadly for enthusiastic viewers, a narrower window has not been offered by the streaming giant.

By using a bit of mental math though, a rough drop date of Summer 2025 can be surmised for Wednesday’s second season.

Wednesday Season 2 is streaming exclusively on Netflix.