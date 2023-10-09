Jenna Ortega's Scream 7 Return Gets Promising Update (Report)

A new report indicated that Jenna Ortega may return for Scream 7 following her portrayal of Tara Carpenter in the last two installments.

Following successful support roles in TV shows like Jane the Virgin and You, Jenna Ortega hit it big with Wednesday, Tim Burton's Addams Family Netflix series.

Prior to her global success as Wednesday Addams, she also starred in the fifth Scream movie and X, making her a certified scream queen.

Jenna Ortega Attached to Scream 7

Paramount

According to The Wrap, Jenna Ortega is committed to Scream 7 despite her busy schedule.

Following her career-boosting role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday, many questioned whether her new level of popularity would rule her out of Scream 7.

As The Wrap reported, Warner Bros. may be in a rush to wrap up Beetlejuice 2 once the actors' strike ends due to Ortega's return to both Wednesday Season 2 and Scream 7.

Jenna Ortega's Busy Schedule Explained

How will Jenna Ortega fit in starring in Scream 7?

Not only will Beetlejuice 2 need to finish filming but so will the entirety of Wednesday Season 2 before she can work on Scream 7. This could cause some conflicting schedules and timelines from three separate studios.

The good news is Beetlejuice 2, hitting theaters on September 6, 2024, is "99% done" according to director Tim Burton (via The Independent).

However, Wednesday Season 2 has yet to begin filming but is at "top of mind" for Netflix once the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike concludes.

So where does that put Scream 7?

Thus far, Scream 7 only has a director attached, Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day and Freaky), but no writer has signed on yet. Regardless, Scream and Scream 6 were released just 15 months apart, completely rejuvenating the franchise.

Scream 7 will not be released by July 2024, so that trend will come to an end. It will most likely be released sometime in 2025.

If Scream 7 wants Jenna Ortega, it will have to wait. Wednesday Season 1 was filmed for seven months, so Ortega's schedule may not be open until mid-2024.

Scream 6 is now streaming on Paramount+.