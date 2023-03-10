Jenna Ortega In Talks for Beetlejuice 2 (Report)

A new report claims that Beetlejuice 2's cast may include actress Jenna Ortega.

Ortega is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood. In addition to starring in Scream VI, Ortega recently played Wednesday Addams in the smash-hit Tim Burton-produced Netflix series, Wednesday.

Now, on the heels of Wednesday's success, Tim Burton is reportedly looking to recruit the actress for a role in his long-awaited sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice.

Jenna Ortega to Star in Beetlejuice 2

According to insider Jeff Sneider via John Rocha's The Hot Mic, Jenna Ortega is reportedly in talks to play Lydia Deetz, Winona Ryder's daughter, in Beetlejuice 2.

In addition to Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega will be joined by members of the 1988 film's original cast, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and as The Direct exclusively reported in 2022, Catherine O'Hara.

Jeff Sneider also claims to have heard that one of the ghosts will be played by an "aging action star" and "someone who is a little bit past their prime."

However, at the moment, he has no intel on who that will be.

This article is developing. Check for updates!