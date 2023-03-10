Jenna Ortega In Talks for Beetlejuice 2 (Report)

Jenna Ortega Beetlejuice 2
By Savannah Sanders Posted:

A new report claims that Beetlejuice 2's cast may include actress Jenna Ortega.

Ortega is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood. In addition to starring in Scream VI, Ortega recently played Wednesday Addams in the smash-hit Tim Burton-produced Netflix series, Wednesday

Now, on the heels of Wednesday's success, Tim Burton is reportedly looking to recruit the actress for a role in his long-awaited sequel to 1988's Beetlejuice.

Jenna Ortega to Star in Beetlejuice 2

The Direct Image
Beetlejuice

According to insider Jeff Sneider via John Rocha's The Hot Mic, Jenna Ortega is reportedly in talks to play Lydia Deetz, Winona Ryder's daughter, in Beetlejuice 2.

In addition to Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega will be joined by members of the 1988 film's original cast, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and as The Direct exclusively reported in 2022, Catherine O'Hara.

Jeff Sneider also claims to have heard that one of the ghosts will be played by an "aging action star" and "someone who is a little bit past their prime." 

However, at the moment, he has no intel on who that will be. 

This article is developing. Check for updates!

LATEST NEWS

The Mandalorian Season 3: Next Episode Gets Record-Breaking Runtime
Ahsoka Disney+ Show Will Be Missing Fan-Favorite Character (Report)
Mark Ruffalo Throws Shade at Thor Franchise After Love & Thunder Disappointment
HBO Max Abandons Batman Show, Gets Picked Up By Competitor

TRENDING

Avatar 2 Gets Disappointing Disney+ Release Update
Anthony Mackie's Falcon Replacement Looks Jacked for Captain America 4 (Photo)
Marvel Studios Abandoning Netflix Daredevil Actors for Disney+ Reboot (Report)
First Look at Daredevil's Disney+ Production Revealed (Photos)
Ahsoka Disney+ Show Gets New Release Date Window (Report)
Tags: