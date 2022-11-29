Wednesday Season 2 Plans Revealed by Netflix Producers

Netflix's Addams Family spin-off, Wednesday, has been receiving high praise from fans, thus leading everyone to wonder if a Season 2 is in the cards.

The eight-episode series follows Jenna Ortega's titular character as she embarks on a new journey in Nevermore, a boarding school filled with new friends and mysteries to uncover. Wednesday Season 1 managed to tell a contained story while also teasing more plot threads to come.

As a result, many are expecting that Netflix will give Wednesday a sophomore season. However, the streaming service has yet to officially renew the series.

In fact, Netflix doesn't really give out season renewals right off the bat following a show's premiere. Despite that, Wednesday's producers have addressed the show's Season 2 possibilities.

Will Netflix Renew Wednesday for Season 2?

Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar sat down with Variety to talk about a potential second season.

In Season 1, Wednesday was able to successfully defeat the combined might of Tyler (as a Hyde) and Christina Ricci's Leslie Gates, thus putting an end to their wrath and saving Nevermore.

However, in the show's final moments, the true villain Tyler was in the custody of the police, but he starts to Hyde out before the camera cuts to black.

When asked if that scene left the door open for Tyler's return in a possible Season 2, Gough responded by saying "he's out there," indicating a menacing comeback for the villain:

"Yeah. Absolutely. He’s out there. That’s what we wanted to convey."

When Variety asked if they already have a planned structure for Season 2, Millar shared that they're already "looking at multiple seasons," saying that they laid out "at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters:"

"Yeah. For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

One of the final scenes of Wednesday Season 1 is when the titular character was given a phone at the end. Millar disagreed with the idea that fans will see her texting in Season 2, noting that the initial plan is that "she throws the phone out the window:"

"I think our idea is that she throws the phone out the window in the next beat. I just don’t think she ever got to use a phone. I think she’s maybe vaguely tempted or amused by it. But then she’s going to reject it."

Gough then chimed in, jokingly responding by saying that Thing ultimately becomes a Tiktok star in Season 2 after taking the phone:

"Thing basically takes the phone. He’ll become a TikTok star in Season 2."

Speaking with TV Line, Millar noted that the main focus of the show is all about Wednesday, but they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

What Will Wednesday Season 2 Be About?

Given that Wednesday is not being adopted from any book or media, it allows the showrunners to freely explore the Addams Family lore like never before. Season 1 already gave fans a taste of the new interpretation of the franchise, and more could be revealed if Netflix decides to renew the show for another season.

At this stage, it's likely that Netflix would announce its renewal three months after its premiere, which is the typical turnaround time for the streaming service. That said, Season 2 could be announced between February and March 2023.

Wednesday Season 1 already established a strong bond among the show's main cast, and seeing these friendships grow would definitely be a delight to see. More adventures between Em Meyers' Enid Sinclair and Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, as well as seeing more of the Addams family, would be an incredible opportunity for Season 2.

As for Tyler, it would be redundant to see him again as the major villain of Season 2. It's possible that Tyler could return in a minor capacity, possibly in a mini-arc that pits him against Wednesday in the earlier episodes.

Whatever the case, showcasing more adventures for Wednesday is the best way to go, considering Ortega's impressive portrayal of the character.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.