Wednesday Season 2 Reveals First Look at Pugsley's Special Powers

Netflix has unveiled a first glimpse at Pugsley Addams' mysterious abilities in the upcoming second season of Wednesday. The fan-favorite Addams sibling, previously portrayed as more of a victim to his sister's antics, appears to be stepping into the supernatural spotlight. Season 2 is in post-production, with Jenna Ortega returning as the sharp-witted Wednesday, coming to Netflix later this year.

Pugsley Addams, played by Isaac Ordonez, is stepping into the spotlight in Wednesday Season 2 with the reveal of his new electricity-based powers. Long known as the more passive and often tormented sibling, Pugsley now appears to be developing abilities that may bring him closer to the family's supernatural legacy. Recent promotional materials, including a June 18 video titled "Attend Nevermore Academy with Wednesday Addams," showcase Pugsley generating electricity from his fingers, strongly hinting that he's inherited powers similar to those of Uncle Fester.

A newly released set of character posters highlights ten returning characters, with Pugsley's poster showing him gazing down at his left hand as electricity crackles between his fingertips.

Netflix also shared a GIF on X of the character accompanied by the tongue-in-cheek caption, "Electricity flows through Pugsley’s fingers. Though sadly, not in his brain."

This reveal builds on an earlier teaser trailer released in April, where Pugsley was briefly seen using his powers during a car ride to Nevermore Academy, further teasing his expanded role in the upcoming season.

Previously, it was revealed that Pugsley would have a dramatically different appearance in Season 2 following the actor's real-life growth spurt. Ordonez is now noticeably taller than both Wednesday and Gomez, a striking contrast to his Season 1 look, where he was closer in height to his sister. Despite the change, he remains recognizable in Pugsley's signature black-and-white striped shirt. While it’s unclear how much time has passed in the story, Season 2 picks up at a new semester at Nevermore Academy, suggesting only a few in-world months have passed, even though filming occurred two years apart.

Netflix has confirmed a star-studded ensemble for Wednesday Season 2, with Ortega reprising her titular role alongside returning favorites like Emma Myers (Enid), Joy Sunday (Bianca), Hunter Doohan (Tyler), and Catherine Zeta‑Jones (Morticia). New cast members include Steve Buscemi as Nevermore's new principal and Billie Piper in an undisclosed role, with guest appearances by Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley as Grandmama, and Lady Gaga as a mysterious new teacher.

The season will premiere in two parts on Netflix: the first four episodes arrive on August 6, 2025, and the remaining four on September 3, 2025.

What's Wednesday Season 2 About?

Wednesday Season 2 is poised to take the show in a darker, more horror-driven direction, with Jenna Ortega confirming the series will drop the romantic subplots to lean into Wednesday's antihero nature. Picking up after the events of Season 1, the new season will explore lingering threats like Tyler's monstrous Hyde persona and introduce new dangers, including a serial killer known as the Kansas City Scalper.

With promises of more mayhem, deeper mysteries, and bolder storytelling, Season 2 aims to push Wednesday further into her role as a morally complex, gothic sleuth in a world of supernatural chaos.