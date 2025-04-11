Wednesday Isn't Ending With Season 2 - Here's What's Releasing Next

Following Wednesday's Season 2 run, the Jenna-Ortega-led franchise does not appear to be done on Netflix.

While fans are trying hard to predict what day Wednesday Season 2 will debut, the show will finally be back on Netflix after its initial episodes aired way back in 2022. Netflix expects it to be one of the best performers of the year, even amongst heavy competition like Stranger Things Season 5 and Squid Game Season 3.

How Will Wednesday Continue After Season 2?

Netflix

In early 2024, Puck insider Matt Belloni put Wednesday's future in doubt in a report noting that Jenna Ortega would no longer play the titular role after Wednesday Season 2. He said he would be "surprised" if Ortega was still with the show after she was heard lamenting the writing in Season 1.

Shortly before that report came out, Deadline reported that a Wednesday spin-off centered on Fred Armisen's Fester Addams. This will help continue the Wednesday franchise after Season 2 regardless of whether the original show moves forward into another season.

Armisen only made an appearance in one of Wednesday's eight Season 1 episodes, as the focus was on Ortega's Addams youngster rather than the whole family. In that episode, he provides Wednesday with some emotional support as he tries to find a place to crash following one of his own wild antics.

Considering this is the only time fans have seen Armisen's Uncle Fester, there are plenty of potential options for where his story could go. The story could tackle where Fester was during the events of Season 1, but it could also pick up after his run-in with Wednesday for any number of events as well.

Could Wednesday Season 3 Still Happen?

Netflix

Putting it bluntly, the chances of Wednesday continuing past Season 2 do seem slim as of writing. However, considering the high expectations Netflix has for Wednesday Season 2 to succeed, a true Season 3 cannot be completely taken off the table.

In mid-March, while promoting her new film Death of a Unicorn (via Collider), Ortega admitted she was in the dark about whether Season 3 would happen at Netflix.

Telling the outlet that the teams behind shows like Wednesday "kind of want to get ahead of the game," she was confident that the writers were already discussing ideas of what could happen:

"We haven't gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that, but I know that the writers are…With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they're kind of messing around and throwing out ideas."

Unfortunately, there are still no official signs pointing to when Wednesday's second season may hit Netflix, meaning it could be months until fans see new episodes. Whether the team's reported feelings on continuing the story from there remains a mystery, although fans and the streamer certainly remain hopeful for more.