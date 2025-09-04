Wednesday Reveals Why Enid Turns Into a Werewolf In Season 2 (& Why a Full Moon Wasn't Needed)

Wednesday Season 2 revealed why Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) suddenly turned into a werewolf even without a full moon, and it had something to do with her unique ties to her monster roots. At the core of the Netflix show's sophomore run is Wednesday trying to prevent her vision of Enid's untimely death, which is why she is doing everything she can to save her.

While Wednesday's meddling managed to save Enid from certain doom, Episode 5's ending showed a different side of Enid after she managed to turn into a werewolf without the need for a full moon. This unusual event laid the groundwork for her story in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2.

What Happened to Enid in Wednesday Season 2?

Before diving deep into her werewolf problems, Enid Sinclair experienced much-needed growth in Wednesday Season 2 after finally becoming part of the pack, which meant she had everything she ever wanted, especially after feeling lost in the debut season. By finding newfound friends and a new love interest in Bruno, Enid broke things off with Ajax in Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, the same guy who made her feel seen even though she felt isolated in Season 1.

Aside from her romantic storyline, the remaining four episodes also focused on Enid and Wednesday's strong friendship, which was disrupted by the arrival of 13-year-old Agnes DeMille. Still, the trio found common ground after the Freaky Friday scenario in Wednesday Season 2, Episode 6, where Wednesday and Enid switched bodies due to a trial caused by Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood.

Why Did Enid Turn Into a Werewolf In S2E5 Without a Full Moon?

When Enid turns into a werewolf at the end of Episode 5, Professor Capri (also a werewolf) sees her transformation and notices it happened during a crescent moon instead of a full moon. This is why Capri decided to talk to Enid and warn her that she may be an alpha werewolf, pointing out her unique situation.

Circling back to Season 1, Enid was a late bloomer, meaning she had yet to wolf out then. It only happened during the blood moon in the Season 1 finale when she saved Wednesday from Tyler Galpin after he turned into the Hyde. According to Capri, it turned out that being a late bloomer and wolfing out under a blood moon were "classic signs of a potential Alpha" which was a rare occurrence for werewolves.

Enid's sudden transformation into a werewolf, even without a full moon, in Wednesday Season 2, Episode 5, meant she could be an Alpha, and they needed to control it because Alphas are frowned upon in the werewolf community.

Is Enid Actually an Alpha in Season 2's Finale?

Professor Capri tried to help Enid control her wolfing out, with her even suggesting that she lock herself inside Nevermore's Lupin cages to prevent her full-fledged transformation.

However, in Wednesday Season 2, Episode 8, Enid had no choice but to turn into a werewolf even without a full moon when she learned from Agnes that Wednesday was in trouble after Oscar Night (the zombie known as Slurp) buried her alive under the Skull Tree.

Enid turned into a werewolf because she wasn't strong enough to dig the ground to save Wednesday. She did it because she didn't want to let Wednesday die, even though she knew that there was a possibility that she wouldn't be able to turn back into a human.

While Enid eventually saved Wednesday from her fatal burial, Wednesday was shocked to learn what she did, but Agnes pointed out, "It was the only way to save you." Enid then fled to the unknown.

As Professor Capri pointed out, when a young Alpha like Enid transforms under a full moon, there is "a very real chance" she will remain in her werewolf form.

True enough, Wednesday's Season 2 finale confirmed that Enid was an alpha after her final scene showed her still in her werewolf form somewhere on the Canadian border.

In werewolf lore, an Alpha werewolf is extremely powerful and feared by other werewolves, which is why wolf packs often target them. Wednesday Season 2's ending showed Enid all alone, which is a fate worse than death for her.

Speaking with TUDUM, Wednesday showrunner Miles Millar teased that getting out of her alpha situation is "going to be difficult:"

"Fans should be very worried for Enid. We’re certainly worried for Enid. It's a big deal for Enid and getting out of this is going to be difficult."

Thankfully, Season 2 ended with Wednesday promising to find Enid and fix her situation, further proving that their bond expands way beyond Nevermore.