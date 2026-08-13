Jenna Ortega Confirms 1 Major Story Change in Netflix's Wednesday Season 3

Jenna Ortega confirmed a major story detail for Wednesday Season 3 that changes everything for its core characters. Netflix's hit Addams Family spinoff has so far chronicled the early high school years of Wednesday Addams, her delightful roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), and their core group of outcasts at Nevermore Academy. Across Seasons 1 and 2, the Netflix series struck the perfect balance among its gothic humor, escalating supernatural mysteries, monstrous threats like Hyde, and the highly unusual politics of boarding school life. Now, that familiar formula is about to evolve heading into Wednesday Season 3.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Jenna Ortega confirmed that Wednesday and the other core characters will advance to their senior year in high school in Wednesday Season 3, pushing the story beyond campus intrigue and into the "more confrontational feelings" about family legacies, identity, and the uncertain path toward adulthood.

"This season, especially because the kids are seniors in high school now, we’re dealing with more confrontational feelings regarding family and what it means to be an adult and what you see for your life. It’s not really until you get to the precipice of adulthood that you start to realize, Oh, God, well, maybe I’ve got to have a plan."

Ortega added that the feeling of needing a plan "never really goes away."

Netflix

This major story change in Wednesday Season 3 is significant as it heads into its expected 2027 slate. By advancing Wednesday, Enid, and the rest of the Nevermore ensemble into their senior year, the Netflix series opens the door to richer coming-of-age conflict, especially after the cliffhanger ending of Season 2.

At the end of Wednesday Season 2, there are dangling threads waiting to be answered, such as the introduction of Aunt Ophelia Frump (who wants Wednesday dead for some reason), Enid's seemingly irreversible transformation into an alpha werewolf, and Tyler's alliance with a pack of Hydes.

These storylines stand to gain significant depth and emotional weight precisely because Season 3 advances the core ensemble into their senior year. With that leap forward in time comes an inherent sense of maturity, as characters who once reacted impulsively as teenagers must now confront the long-term consequences of their choices.

Jenna Ortega's comment isn't the only confirmation that Wednesday is evolving in Season 3. In June 2026, Netflix officially revealed that Wednesday Season 3 will abandon its familiar formula by shifting from Nevermore Academy as its main setting to Paris, offering a clear hint of the storytelling shift tied to their senior years. While only Wednesday and Enid have been confirmed so far for this Paris adventure, the movie still represents a deliberate expansion of the series' world.

Wednesday Season 3's Transition to Senior Year Reinforces Growth

Netflix

Wednesday Season 3's transition to the core characters' senior year reinforces its willingness to explore themes of maturation. Wednesday, Enid, Tyler, and Bianca, along with the others, can no longer treat their time at Nevermore as an indefinite gothic playground, especially as their graduation is imminent.

With a deadline on the horizon, it seems that there is a sense of quiet urgency about the last opportunities they need to do while they spend their final days in Nevermore, while also dealing with the last versions of themselves to outgrow before the gates of the school close for good.

The senior-year fever also reframes everything, from interpersonal dynamics to supernatural conflict. Friendships forged in shared chaos face the test of whether they can survive beyond the academy's walls, while rivalries could lead to permanence if they aren't sorted out.

It's worth noting that not all of the core characters are heading to graduation in Wednesday Season 3, as other lower-year protagonists like Agnes DeMille and Pugsley Addams are still bound to stay, meaning that the Nevermore setting could still be revisited in the future. This offers a chance for Wednesday and Enid to seek refuge in the academy while also forging new bonds with a fresh wave of students who could begin their mentor arcs in future stories.