Netflix Is Officially Abandoning Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Formula In Season 3

Wednesday Season 3, starring Jenna Ortega, is officially shifting away from its school-centric formula by leaving Nevermore Academy as its primary setting. Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Netflix series were set in Nevermore, a gothic, monster-filled boarding school in Jericho, Vermont, that served as a central hub for superpowered individuals. Nevermore was instrumental in showcasing the dynamics of the core characters and introducing recurring mysteries, such as shocking deaths and hidden histories.

Netflix officially confirmed that Wednesday Season 3 is abandoning the formula of the previous two seasons by leaving Nevermore Academy as its main location in favor of Paris.

The streamer announced that production for Season 3 has been underway near Dublin, but a behind-the-scenes image of the series confirmed that Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is standing in front of the Eiffel Tower with Thing on a motorcycle, captioned, "From Paris, with dread."

Consider yourself warned: If Wednesday’s heading to Paris, it may not stay picturesque for long.

Netflix

While Nevermore is still expected to return in Season 3, the move marks a clear departure from the series' main formula, which is a bold risk as the series shifts away from being contained in a school setting. Including Paris as a main location in Season 3 is for story-driven purposes because Season 2 ended with Wednesday and Uncle Fester heading to parts unknown to find a lost Enid.

By introducing Paris as a major location in Wednesday Season 3, it serves as a tonal expansion for the franchise, moving away from Nevermore's darker vibe toward a more vibrant, cosmopolitan aesthetic. Leaving the academy allows Wednesday to focus on a personal quest and the family dynamic with Uncle Fester and Thing, while also introducing new characters and stakes beyond the school's confines.

Overall, this shift is a step in the right direction, representing a bold, creative evolution for the Jenna Ortega-led Netflix series.

Every Other Notable Change In Wednesday Season 3

An Expanded Frump Family

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Wednesday Season 3 will expand the Frump side of the family with the introduction of the mysterious Ophelia Frump, Morticia Addams' long-missing sister, who was revealed to be alive at the end of Season 2 and holds a longstanding grudge with Wednesday because she wants her dead.

Eva Green joins Wednesday's star-studded cast as Ophelia, while Joanna Lumley's Hester Frump has been promoted to series regular, meaning that the Frump family will play a more central, ongoing role in Season 3's mysteries and core storylines.

Wednesday has already announced its 16 main cast members, joining Jenna Ortega, Evie Templeton, Emma Myers, Luis Guzmán, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Some of the new cast members include Stranger Things and Beetlejuice star Winona Ryder and Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey.

These changes reflect Season 3's ambition to expand the franchise, not just in location but also in its cast.

Werewolf Enid Will Continue

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Wednesday Season 2 ended with Enid transforming into a werewolf. Given her status as an Alpha Werewolf, she is unable to shift back to human form. This is the main reason why Wednesday Season 3 kicks off with a road-trip-style adventure that leads to international locations like Paris.

Speaking with TUDUM, Myers confirmed that Enid will be "stuck as a werewolf," but she will have her own journey "to find how to turn back into a human:"

"Enid is going to be stuck as a werewolf, having some crazy adventures up in Canada. But she’s going on a journey to find how to turn back into a human. Wolf-Enid probably expects Wednesday to come find and help her — or, at least, I imagine she hopes for it."

This twist isolated Enid from the school environment, forcing Wednesday to leave Nevermore behind, presumably for a good chunk of the season. While Enid's initial situation placed her in the Canadian wilds, set photos already confirm that both Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers are in Paris, suggesting that Enid will end up there as well.

Emma Myers already expressed her desire for Enid not to be stuck as a werewolf in Wednesday Season 3, meaning that her alpha transformation will only act as a temporary catalyst for adventure.

One Cast Member is Leaving

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Deadline reported in February 2026 that Noah B. Taylor will not return as Bruno Yuson in Wednesday Season 3, a move that aligns with the show's shift away from Nevermore. Bruno, a Filipino-American werewolf, served as a brief romantic interest for Enid after Enid and Ajax broke up between Seasons 1 and 2.

Bruno and Enid's relationship ended in Wednesday Season 2 after it was revealed that Bruno was still involved with his ex-girlfriend in the Philippines. Bruno was last seen packing his bags and leaving Nevermore with his ex.

The exit felt organic, serving as a satisfying ending for the character with no major unresolved threads.