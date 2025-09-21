Emma Myers Wants 2 Changes to Be Made In Wednesday Season 3

Wednesday actress Emma Myers has some ideas on where she'd like to see her character go - and how she'd like some things to be changed story-wise - in Season 3 of the Netflix hit. Wednesday recently released the second half of Season 2 on September 3rd. However, Netflix had already renewed the Addams Family reimagining for a third season ahead of the second season's return, leaving the door open for speculation on where the story may go.

Wednesday's Season 2 finale left the core characters in an intriguing place, none more so than Enid (Myers), who turned into an alpha werewolf in the final episode to help save Wednesday and then fled the scene, with no one knowing her whereabouts at the end of the season. In an interview with Radio Times, Myers outlined some of her hopes heading into Wednesday Season 3, revealing two main things she'd like to see changed in the coming episodes.

Myers' first hope for change is likely the same as many fans', which is that Enid "not be stuck as a werewolf" for all of Season 3. The actress said Enid's selflessness led her to make the sacrifice for Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) in the finale, adding that it was a "no-brainer" given the duo's close friendship.

“I think Enid is just really a selfless person, so I don't think anything really had to convince her. I think it was a no-brainer for her. Obviously, she wants to save her best friend. So, it's either she stays a human and Wednesday dies or she can sacrifice a bit of her humanity and save her best friend. So, I think it was a no-brainer for her. I'd like to not be stuck as a werewolf forever in Season 3."

Another hopeful adjustment that Myers outlined was for the characters not to be "at each other's throats anymore," adding that she wants the ensemble to "be friends:"

"I just hope that none of us are at each other's throats anymore. I hope we can be friends."

Wednesday's second season introduced several rivalries at Nevemore Academy, particularly between Enid and Wednesday's new die-hard fan, Agnes (Evie Templeton). Additionally, Enid found herself at the centre of a love triangle between Ajax (Georgie Farmer), her boyfriend in the first season, and new werewolf love interest Bruno (Georgie B. Taylor), which was the cause of more tension among the friends.

Season 2 also brought Enid into contact with one of Wednesday's new cast members: Billie Piper, who starred as the werewolf music teacher, Isadora Capri. Capri's status as a werewolf led her to have a closer relationship with Enid, particularly as the young wolf continued to learn about her supernatural powers. Heading into Season 3, Myers said one of her major hopes was to "do more with [Piper] next season:"

"She's amazing. What a woman. So sweet. She's really good at scolding you as a teacher to the point where, when we were filming, she was getting mad at me. I was like, ‘I’m sorry.’ She's so lovely, and I hope I get to do more with her next season, because she's such a treat to work with and… what a great character."

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as the titular daughter of the Addams Family, who begins a life of solving supernatural crimes when she enrolls at Nevermore Academy. The Netflix series was created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, and Tim Burton serves as an executive producer and also directs several episodes.

Where Will Enid's Story Go in Wednesday Season 3?

Enid's story was at the forefront of Wednesday Season 2, as Wednesday attempted to save her friend from a perilous vision she's foreseen. In the end, the reverse becomes true as Enid is the one who saved Wednesday from death, and now it's up to her friend to repay the favor and rescue her from remaining a wolf forever. Wednesday will no doubt need her best friend's help in Season 3, particularly after she was marked for death by her aunt, Ophelia.

It can be assumed that finding Enid will be an immediate priority for Wednesday, Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), and Thing in Season 3. The trio was shown heading out to track down their missing friend in the aftermath of the Season 2 finale. This itself opens up some exciting prospects for the season, as it will take Wednesday away from the typical Nevermore setting and into the unknown.

Enid's storyline in Season 3 also provides room to learn more about the lore of werewolves in this supernatural world and potentially unlock some exciting new powers for Myers' character.