Wednesday Season 2 Will Make 1 Key Change to Emma Myers' Enid

An image from Wednesday Season 2 teased a significant change coming for Emma Myers' Enid character. Myers first played the character in the show's first season and has already been confirmed to return.

Wednesday Season 2 revealed a key change for Emma Myers' Enid coming in the new batch of episodes. While her role in the new season has not yet been disclosed, fans can expect the character to look slightly different when she pops up on-screen.

Netflix

A new Season 2 still debuted by Netflix showcased a never-before-seen hairdo for Enid, doing away with her blond hair layered with subtle touches of color for something much brighter and more lively.

The image shows Enid playing with a beauty pageant doll and talking with her on-screen roommate, Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega).

Netflix

Season 2 will, in a marked change, see Enid leaning into the bits of color seen in her hair in the first season, including full-on pink, blue, and purple highlights that run to her roots instead of simply being dip-dyed on her ends.

Netflix

This change has also been translated into her makeup for the second season, which features more prominent flourishes of colored eyeshadow compared to her Season 1 look.

Netflix

Fans got another tease of the character's new appearance in the show's first Season 2 trailer, which showcased even more of her new purple-and-blue mop on top.

Netflix

Some of these changes may be thanks to the aging of the actress/character since Season 1. When the series picks back up later this year, it will be jumping into another year of horror-tinged high school drama, meaning plenty of the series' teenage characters will likely change as they come into their own as young adults.

Myers is one of many series stars returning for Wednesday Season 2, following up on Tim Burton's much-celebrated take on the beloved Addams Family franchise. After a three-year wait, Season 2 is set to release in two parts later this year, with the first coming in August and the next in September.

It will once again center on Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams as she returns to the supernatural school, Nevermore Academy, to unravel an evil mystery that seeks to bring down the series' macabre main character.

How Will Enid Play into Wednesday Season 2?

With a release date confirmed and various looks at the series starting to make their way out, it is time to begin predicting where/how each of its colorful cast of characters will play into the Wednesday Season 2 story.

Emma Myers' Enid Sinclair played a key role in the show's first season, serving as a bubbly ying to Wednesday's morous yang at Nevermore Academy.

While the pair started at odds in the show's first season (simply because their personalities were so diametrically opposed), Enid and Wednesday have come to tolerate each other. As was the case in Season 1, Enid and Wednesday will also be roommates in Season 2.

This will be an exciting prospect for fans, as, with all the change coming in Season 2's thrilling adventure, Enid will continue to serve as a constant from Season 1. Her presence will ground Wednesday in whatever plights may come her way, being one of the few carryovers from the first batch of episodes.

And with new characters like Lady Gaga's mystery role and Steve Buscemi's Nevermore principal on the prowl, Enid may be needed, depending on how deadly the threat these new personalities may pose.

Emma Myers' character can turn into a werewolf after all, making her a valuable resource for Wednesday should she need some claws and fangs to do away with her foes—especially as the series seems to be leaning into some more sinister threads in Season 2 with the assumed introduction of the mysterious Willow Hill.