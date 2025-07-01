Wednesday Season 2 Confirmed to Feature 3 Key Villains & Enemies

Wednesday Season 2's recent trailer and press release confirmed that numerous villainous figures will stir up trouble in and around Nevermore Academy as Wednesday returns to her school in the upcoming episodes. The upcoming sophomore run of Netflix's coming-of-age horror comedy series brings Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) back to the forefront as she uncovers another supernatural mystery that may or may not be tied to her family. Season 2 is expected to dig deep into the ramifications of Season 1's finale, where it revealed that big bad Marilyn Thornhill was behind the evil machinations that have been happening in Nevermore. It is also set to address the identity of Wednesday's mysterious stalker teased in the previous season's ending.

Wednesday's role in defeating Thornhill appeared to have made her a target in Season 2. Aside from looming threats, the titular character will also deal with the fact that her family will come forth and visit Nevermore, causing all kinds of conflict and trouble for Wednesday to handle while giving the Addams family much more prominent roles in Wednesday Season 2.

3 Major Antagonists in Wednesday Season 2

Tyler Galpin (aka the Hyde)

Netflix

Wednesday Season 1 revealed that Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) was secretly the Hyde, a monstrous creature who can be controlled through hypnosis or awakened by a traumatic event. He was manipulated by Season 1's big bad, Marilyn Thornhill, to carry out her vengeful plan to destroy Nevermore Academy from the inside. Her plans were foiled by Wednesday and her allies, and Tyler was carted off to a psychiatric facility at the end of Season 1.

However, Wednesday Season 2's trailer confirmed what fans suspected about Tyler's fate, indicating that he will be back in the new episodes to exact his revenge against Wednesday and her friends. A shot of Tyler locked up inside Willow Hill, while Wednesday visits him, suggests that the titular protagonist will look to him for answers regarding the potential mystery in Season 2.

Still, given Hyde's monstrous nature, it is only a matter of time before Tyler escapes the facility and targets Nevermore again, considering that the Season 1 finale revealed that he can transform into Hyde at any time with ease. It looks like a showdown between Wednesday and Tyler is inevitable in Season 2.

The Kansas City Scalper

Netflix

Netflix's TUDUM 2025 revealed the first six minutes of Wednesday Season 2, and it showcased the arrival of another villain: Haley Joel Osment's Kansas City Scalper. The clip confirmed that Wednesday has long been obsessed with the serial killer, mainly because he built a reputation for becoming America's Most Elusive Serial Killer.

The Kansas City Scalper (whose real name is Chet) is a dangerous killer with a weird obsession with dolls and hair, and he even managed to temporarily abduct Wednesday and keep her in his secret lair full of dolls in Season 2's opening minutes. Despite that, Wednesday outsmarted him with the help of Thing, and a looming clash between the pair is expected to play out in the early moments of the sophomore season.

Judi

Stoic Entertainment

As one of Wednesday Season 2's 25 main cast members, Heather Matarazzo joins the show's sophomore run as a character named Judi.

Judi is Dr. Fairburn's (Thandiwe Newton) executive assistant at Willow Hill (the same facility where Tyler is being held). The official character description for Judi (via TUDUM) states that she develops an "instant dislike" toward Wednesday, confirming that she will be an antagonist of some sort against the titular character. Judi might end up being the one who frees Tyler from the facility, helping him to exact his revenge against Wednesday.

Bonus: Steve Buscemi’s Principal Dort

Netflix

One of the exciting new characters in Wednesday Season 2 is Steve Buscemi's Principal Dort, taking over the reins from his late predecessor, Larissa Weems.

As the new leader of Nevermore Academy, Principal Dort prioritizes the Outcasts over the Normies. However, this advocacy could spiral into a conflict in Nevermore because some students are sympathetic toward Normies.

This could even lead to a potential clash against Wednesday due to her rebellious nature, similar to how she engaged in a war of words against Principal Weems in Season 1.

Bonus: Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Netflix

After serving as the main sheriff in Wednesday's Season 1, the now-ex-sheriff Donovan Galpin lost his job because his son, Tyler, was exposed as the villainous Hyde. Newcomer Ritchie Santiago, who willingly works with Wednesday, replaces him in his position.

With him losing everything (his son and his career) due to Wednesday, Season 2 could see him go down a villainous path, and help Tyler exact revenge against the titular Addams Family member.