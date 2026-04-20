Invincible Season 4 Finale Trailer Confirms Thragg and the Viltrumite’s Revenge Plan

Invincible Season 4's finale trailer ramps up the stakes significantly by revealing Thragg and the Viltrumites' next move. The penultimate episode of Invincible Season 4 finally unleashed the full might of Thragg as he entered the battlefield by brutally assaulting both Omni-Man and Mark Grayson and killing Thaedus as an act of revenge for killing Argall. Season 4, Episode 7 ended on a grim note, with Oliver badly injured and the morale of the Coalition of Planets being low despite successfully destroying the planet Viltrum.

Invincible's official social media account and Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer for the show's Season 4 finale, featuring an honest conversation between Mark and Nolan Grayson before providing a glimpse of the remaining Viltrumites looking over Earth.

The 30-second trailer showed a worried Mark fretting about the state of Earth, while Nolan tries to ease his worries by telling him, "We're not even sure Thragg's there."

However, Mark is sure that Thragg and the other Viltrumites are approaching Earth because they seem hellbent on revenge for what the Coalition did to Viltrum.

The final shot of the trailer showed at least 10 Viltrumites (including the all-powerful Grand Regent Thragg) looking down on Earth, ready to invade and "blend in" with humans as they slowly begin their revenge plot.

Amazon Prime Video

The fact that Mark and Nolan are still in space and racing back toward Earth means that they are too far to intervene immediately, and it will be up to Cecil and the Guardians to fend off an imminent strike from Thragg and the Viltrumites.

Watch the official Invincible Season 4 finale trailer below:

The Invincible Season 4 finale will premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, April 22, at midnight PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET.

Invincible Comics Confirms Thragg's Real Plan on Earth (And It's Disturbing)

Amazon Prime Video

Warning: the rest of this article contains spoilers from the Invincible comics.

Following Viltrum's destruction, Thragg and the remaining Viltrumites pivoted to a new strategy: using Earth as their new base to rebuild the empire through interbreeding with humans. This act is a deliberate way to produce strong human-Viltrumite hybrids like Mark Grayson.

The Invincible comics revealed that Thragg actually agreed to surrender, but on the condition that the Viltrumites take over Earth. Thragg pulled back the curtain on his plan, revealing that the remaining Viltrumites will hide among humans and breed with them in order to replenish their ranks.

Thragg revealed that the Viltrumites will not interfere with human events, and they will refrain from large-scale conquest or mass killing on Earth (for now). While Mark at first refuses, he and Nolan agree to accept a deeply uncomfortable peace that allows the Viltrumites to stay and potentially corrupt the planet from within. This act, though, ultimately ended the Viltrumite War.

Invincible Season 4 will likely adapt the same elements from the comics, setting up an uneasy coexistence between humans and Viltrumites in Season 5 with Mark and Thragg at the core of the conflict.