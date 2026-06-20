Marvel TV Executive Reveals a Frustrating Problem With Spider-Man’s Next TV Show

The next Spider-Man TV show from Marvel Studios is facing a frustrating hurdle. The web-slinger remains one of Marvel's biggest comic book characters, and as such, Marvel Studios is capitalizing on Spider-Man on every front, pushing him into live-action films, video games, and animation. Beyond the next major release of Tom Holland's fourth MCU Spider-Man film, Marvel Studios has a second Spidey project waiting in the wings, but it has a challenge ahead of it.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated multiverse story that tells Peter Parker's origin during his high school years. Season 1 of the Marvel Animated show was released in 2025, and a second (and third) season was quickly revealed to be in development. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 has since been on the release calendar for 2026, but without a firm date, and Marvel Television executive Brad Winderbaum just revealed why.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Winderbaum said that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's new season is "complete," but they haven't set a date for a frustrating reason. Winderbaum mentioned that "there's a lot coming out this year," pointing to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, VisionQuest, X-Men '97 Season 2, and Avengers: Doomsday in Marvel Studios' crowded 2026 schedule. The executive said they "want to give [Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man] a good place to live and breathe."

Marvel Animation

Given complaints of superhero fatigue and overwhelm, particularly with Marvel Studios, DC Studios, and Sony Pictures all releasing their own competing superhero projects, it makes sense that Marvel is holding back on dating Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. Years of work go into these shows, and a good release window can make or break their success.

Marvel particularly doesn't want to impact the success of its own projects by having them release too close to one another, so allowing the proper breathing room between each of its 2026 projects is essential.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is created by Jeff Trammell and stars the voices of Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, and Hugh Dancy as Dr. Otto Octavius. Season 1 was released on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

When Is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Most Likely to Release?

Marvel Studios

Looking ahead at Marvel Studios' release calendar for the remainder of 2026, it's easy to see why Winderbaum and the Marvel TV team are struggling to find a place for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2.

2026 has already brought the releases of Wonder Man, The Punisher: One Last Kill, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, not to mention the rival Spider-Man release from Prime Video, Spider-Noir, in May. In the next six months, this is what Marvel Studios has dated on the calendar:

X-Men '97 Season 2: July 1, 2026

Season 2: July 1, 2026 Spider-Man: Brand New Day : July 31, 2026

: July 31, 2026 VisionQuest : October 14, 2026

: October 14, 2026 Avengers: Doomsday: December 18, 2026

There is very little breathing room between Marvel projects over the next six months, but one thing Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has in its favor is its short release schedule. The first season, despite comprising 10 episodes, was released over four weeks, with multiple episodes released weekly.

If Marvel chooses to do the same with Season 2, that means Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man only needs one month to clear itself from other Marvel releases. An option for this would be between the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and VisionQuest, possibly in September, but the trouble there is that it would mean two back-to-back Spider-Man releases from Marvel (plus the Spider-Man-adjacent Wolverine game on September 15), which could result in oversaturation of the character.

VisionQuest's full release schedule has yet to be revealed, but if it finishes its run late in November, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man may have enough time to air before Avengers: Doomsday in December.

Another potential and quite likely option is that Marvel Studios pushes Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 back into 2027, possibly claiming a January/February release slot next year, which would mimic Season 1's release strategy. Alternatively, Marvel Studios may consider binge-releasing the show this year to give it more space between releases.