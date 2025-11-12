In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Spider-Man PlayStation 5 voice actor Yuri Lowenthal hinted that fans might get to see Peter Parker and Wolverine meet down the road. Lowenthal, who brings Peter Parker to life in the acclaimed Insomniac Games Spider-Man series, spoke alongside his wife and fellow voice actor Tara Platt, who voices Yuri Watanabe. With Insomniac's highly anticipated Wolverine game set to release in Fall 2026, speculation is mounting that the studio may be building toward an interconnected Marvel gaming universe.

When speaking with The Direct to promote their new voice acting course, Voice-Over Voice Actor: The Course, Yuri Lowenthal revealed that, as far as he knows, Spider-Man and Wolverine have yet to cross paths in Insomniac's connected Marvel universe: "I don't think they've met yet."

The actor acknowledged the recent confirmation that both heroes exist within the same continuity but emphasized that, for now, their meeting hasn’t happened, though he added, "I'd love to see them together, obviously:"

"Based on the information that I have, I don't think they've met yet... I'd love to see them together, obviously."

Within the conversation, Tara Platt chimed in, looking at Lowenthal and saying, "But you would love to see Spider-Man and Deadpool together."

This led to Lowenthal expanding on all the different "things my nerdy little heart wants to see," including a Spider-Man and Moon Knight crossover:

"Yeah, there's so many things that I'd like to see. Spider-Man and Moon Knight, but I'd love to play Moon Knight and Spider-Man. I know there's so many things my nerdy little heart wants to see."

Lowenthal reiterated that Spider-Man and Wolverine haven't crossed paths yet, though he made it clear he'd "love" to see that team-up if they were to "create opportunities."

He also admitted that, despite voicing Spider-Man, he's been completely out of the loop on the Wolverine game's creative process, describing it as "a black box" he’s discovering "in real time" alongside fans:

"I don't think, in this universe, they've met each other yet. I would love for them to, obviously, create opportunities. The Wolverine game was done completely separate. Like, we didn't get to see any of that. We weren't part of any of that process. And so it was kind of like a black box. I'm learning about it basically in real time with you."

That said, it's safe to say that Wolverine (announced in 2021) has faced a turbulent road to release, with several behind-the-scenes shakeups and a major cybersecurity breach impacting development.

The 2023 cyberattack on Insomniac leaked sensitive employee data, early gameplay footage, and story details, dealing a significant blow to the production's momentum. Despite the setback, the studio reassured fans that the hack wouldn't alter its development timeline, casting Liam McIntyre in the role of Logan.

It's also maintaining plans for a Fall 2026 debut, making it the third Marvel game to be released next year.

Become Spider-Man: The Art of Voice Acting

Beyond their work in Insomniac's Marvel universe, Lowenthal and Platt are channeling their experience into helping others through their new online program, Voice-Over Voice Actor: The Course.

Built on the foundation of their acclaimed books Voice-Over Voice Actor: What It’s Like Behind the Mic and The Extended Edition, the self-paced course features 17 modules, more than nine hours of video instruction, guided exercises, and exclusive resources for aspiring performers of all levels.

Platt described the program as "sort of like a college VO 101 class," explaining that it's aimed at "people who either have no previous experience or have just started to dip their toes into the water:"

"We kind of envision it [as] sort of like a college VO 101 class. So we are expecting that the majority of the people taking the class either have no previous experience or have just started to dip their toes into the water, and maybe have started to book a little bit, but they're not working as regularly as they might want, or they feel like they've only done a couple things, and they want to branch out into a different area and things like that. We're not really trying to gear the class toward like super equal peer level, sort of our personal circle of people that are working at the level that we are working at."

Lowenthal echoed that sentiment, noting that the course was designed in response to the questions they often receive from fans and beginners alike:

"The questions that we kept getting from people who wanted a class were, 'Hey, I don't know anything about voice acting, but it looks really interesting.' Or, 'I would love to get into this, but I don't know where to start. Like, where do I even begin?' That was the question. So we built the class to answer that question, to really help out people at that level."

Now available on Kajabi as of November 11, the course offers a comprehensive entry point for those ready to step behind the mic.