Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Game Receives Unsurprising Release Date Update From Actor

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 received a release date update from Tony Todd - the actor who will bring Venom to life in the upcoming PS5 game.

Insomniac Games has already released two acclaimed PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man games over the last five years. The first starred Peter Parker in 2018, followed by Miles Morales-led spin-off alongside the 2020 launch of the PS5.

The two Spider-Men will converge with this year's Spider-Man 2 as it features both wall-crawlers in action, along with the introduction of Venom to the universe after the symbiote anti-hero was teased in both previous games.

The long-awaited sequel was first announced at PlayStation's September 2021 showcase for a 2023 release alongside the announcement of a PS5 Wolverine game - exciting details of which have recently surfaced - to come at a later date

PS5 Spider-Man 2 Release Window Seemingly Revealed

Sony

According to a recent tweet from Spider-Man 2's Venom actor Tony Todd, the PS5 game "looks like" it will release this September with "massive publicity" coming ahead of the release in August when fans can expect commercials to start:

"Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary"

This news doesn't come as a huge surprise after official statements from PlayStation and an early commercial pointed toward a fall release, in addition to the first Spider-Man game also releasing in September when it came to PS4 back in 2018.

Concern of a potential delay to 2024 recently spread due to a lack of marketing or word from Insomniac Games, but Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal recently reassured fans the game is still on track for 2023.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!