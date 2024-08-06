Spider-Man 2 DLC Gets Discouraging Update Amid Release Hopes

PlayStation 5 gamers have been eagerly awaiting a story DLC expansion for Insomniac Games' Spider-Man 2, but that excitement may have been dashed by a disappointing update from the developer.

Following the web-slinging game's release on PlayStation in October 2023, Insomniac Games has been quiet about updates and DLC for Spider-Man 2. The only major post-launch content included new suits, features, and New Game+ mode.

Spider-Man 2's Rumored DLC May Be a While Away

Insomniac Games

After Insomniac Games posted a GIF of one of Peter Parker's symbiote abilities with the caption "Sticks like spaghetti" on X (formerly Twitter), a fan replied to ask if the studio has "Any news on DLC?"

Unfortunately, Insomniac Games responded by offering a disappointing update on Spider-Man 2's DLC prospects, confirming that they "don't have anything new to announce."

While Insomniac Games' latest comments suggest that no story DLC for Spider-Man 2 is on the immediate horizon, that doesn't mean nothing is in development.

As reported by IGN, a previous leak revealed an upcoming DLC marked in the game files as "Beetle Villain Arc." One expansion mission was notably labeled as "Beetle Janice Intro," suggesting this version of Beetle will be Janice Lincoln, the daughter of the super-powered mobster Tombstone.

The Spider-Man villain Beetle uses a high-tech armor that grants her superhuman strength, durability, and the ability to fly and stick to walls.

Marvel

Leaked DLC plans for Spider-Man 2 from a data breach in late 2023 supposedly revealed "Beetle Invasion," "Extreme Carnage," and "Spider-Verse Anomaly" as the names for the three-story expansions.

As such, fans could also see Spider-Man 2 finally follow up on "The Flame" side missions, which teased the introduction of Cletus Cassidy, aka Carnage, along with getting into some Multiversal shenanigans in the Spider-Verse saga.

While these leaks may have revealed these three expansions were once planned, situations may have changed across development that could have seen these ideas scrapped, delayed, or even pushed into Spider-Man 3.

[ Spider-Man 2 PS5 DLC: Release, Updates & More ]

Are Spider-Man 2's DLC Plans Cancelled?

It's no secret that Insomniac Games is well into production on Wolverine since it was announced in September 2021 as a PS5 exclusive. But leaks from the 2023 data breach also indicated development is underway on Venom, Spider-Man 3, X-Men, the next Ratchet & Clank title, and a brand-new IP.

With so many new games in development to release over the years to come, Insomniac Games may have abandoned DLC plans for Spider-Man 2 to focus on brand-new experiences and standalone releases.

Regarding 2018's Spider-Man, the DLC story was told over the three-part The City That Never Sleeps expansion. Each part was released monthly from October to December following the game's release in September 2018.

Ten months have passed since Spider-Man 2 was released in October 2023, and fans are concerned the much-anticipated story DLC will never arrive. The worries are only furthered by the fact that Spider-Man: Miles Morales never received any expansions and proved to be a one-and-done standalone release.

Insomniac Games' latest update may be disappointing as it suggests no DLC is coming anytime soon. Still, the developer didn't shut down the prospect altogether, meaning it may be further away than hoped.

Spider-Man 2 is available on PS5 and PC.

Read more about Insomniac Games' Spider-Man 2 on The Direct:

Spider-Man 2 PS5 Writer Confirms What We All Suspected About the Ending

Spider-Man 2 PS5: How to Play as Venom

Tom Hardy Gives Perfect Response to Spider-Man 2 PS5's Venom Arrival