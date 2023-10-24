Spider-Man 3 PS5 Game's Epic Story Teased by Insomniac Director

The story for a possible Spider-Man 3 PlayStation installment from Insomniac Games was just teased by the Spider-Man 2 director.

After years of waiting, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally available on the PS5. The game stars both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, letting gamers take control of both heroes throughout the entire experience.

The story sees the Spider-Men dealing with a new threat in Kraven the Hunter while also grappling with the corrupting Symbiote, which eventually turns into Venom himself. Other villains appear as well—such as Mysterio, Sandman, and the Lizard.

PlayStation's Spider-Man 3 Story Could Be 'Epic'

Insomniac

In an interview with Skill Up, Spider-Man 2 Creative Director Bryan Intihar was asked what he might want to do for a possible Spider-Man 3.

While he managed to skirt around the question mostly, Intihar ended up teasing, “[he] think[s] it’d be pretty epic:”

“I think… if 'Spider-Man 1' [and 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales'] was like… our 'Iron Man' and 'Spider-Man 2' was like a ['Captain America:] Civil War', where do we go? Where logically do we go from there? I think it’d be pretty epic. But you know, we’ll see.”

Spider-Man 2 Game Director Ben Arfmann previously shared, “[He’d] love to be able to talk about [Spider-Man 3]” and that they’d “be so lucky to get to tell more stories:”

“I mean, I would love to be able to talk about [‘Spider-Man 3’]. We love this game [and] so excited about this game. I’m really hoping that fans love it in the same way that we do. And we’re going to be so lucky to get to tell more stories. [But], for right now, I think what we can talk about is the game that comes out October 20."

What Villains Might Fight Spider-Man for Round 3?

The rest of this article contains spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

When it comes to Spider-Man 3, Insomniac Games certainly has its hands full with potential storylines.

For one, there’s the obvious Green Goblin introduction that is on its way. Norman Osborn is a broken man who is actively developing the G-Serum—he’s even offered to work with Otto Octavius again.

Venom himself is also likely not dead, and perhaps fans can see what remains of the Symbiote finding and bonding with Eddie Brock. The timing here could be perfect, and a future DLC or larger experience might pit the anti-hero against Cletus Kasady’s Carnage.

Speaking of the Symbiotes, Spider-Man 2 has the mark of Knull throughout it.

Knull is the Symbiote God who happens to be one of the strongest beings in existence. Some might think this story could be too big for the game to reasonably handle, but the foundation has been laid if Insomniac wants to continue building on it.

Then, of course, there’s the Cindy Moon tease, a character who goes on to become the wall-crawling hero Silk.

Insomniac could go in so many directions for future installments, though it's hard to tell when Spider-Man 3 will arrive. It could easily be another five years, which is the time it took between the first two entries—the sequel might not even arrive on the PS5, but the PS6 instead.

Hopefully, whenever it is finished, the studio can manage to fully realize and share as many of these stories as possible.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase for the PlayStation 5.