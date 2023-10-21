As was the case with the first two games in the series, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 featured a shocking post-credits sequence that brought a mysterious named Cindy character into the fray.

Insomniac Games' latest super-powered PS5 exclusive is finally here, debuting to rave reviews that have cemented the title as one of the developer's most celebrated games ever.

This Spidey epic builds upon the wall-crawling universe set up by Marvel's Spider-Man and its spin-off Spider-Man: Miles Morales, taking the established Marvel mythos and twisting it on its head in a uniquely Insomniac way.

These small changes to the canon have kept fans on their toes, guessing who could pop up where, and if long-standing characters or storylines are exactly what they seem.

Who Is Spider-Man 2 PS5's Cindy?

Insomniac

One of the two post-credit scenes in Spider-Man 2 PS5 seemingly revealed a new Spider-Person headed to Insomniac's web-slinging universe.

The final post-credits stinger sees Miles (along with his new girlfriend Hailey) finally meet the man that his mom, Rio, has been dating.

One of the long-running bits of the game had Miles being called away for Spider-Man duties every time his mother had planned a meeting between her son and her new flame.

However, the meet-up happens in the shocking post-credits twist, as Rio's new man is revealed to be longtime Marvel Comics character Albert Moon, who arrives for dinner with his daughter Cindy.

Insomniac

While Albert introduces himself and Cindy to Miles, gamers do not get a chance to see Cindy, but this looks to be a tease at another Spider-Person potentially joining the fray.

In the comics, Cindy Moon goes on to become the wall-crawling hero Silk after being bitten by the same spider that was responsible for giving Peter Parker his spidey powers.

Silk and Miles have previously appeared alongside each other in several Spider-Man storylines (post-Secret Wars), but she is usually depicted as a little bit older than Miles Morales.

There has been no confirmation Cindy will go on to don her Silk alter-ego in future Spider-Man games, but this could be the first step in a much bigger story for the teenage hero.

How Silk Could Play Into Spider-Man 3

Marvel

If the post-credits scenes in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are any indication, Insomniac is not done working within the world of Marvel's wall-crawler.

One of these stingers goes as far as to tease a "last chapter," potentially meaning Spider-Man 3 could be the end for this iteration of the super-powered world.

And Cindy Moon/Silk could be a massive part of that incoming third game.

As gamers saw at the end of Insomniac's latest web-headed sequel, Peter Parker looks to be entering a period of Spider-Man retirement after his bout with the Symbiote in Spider-Man 2.

This means that Miles is New York's only friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

How cool would it be if Spider-Man 3 saw Miles take on the mentor role Peter occupied for him, with Cindy potentially getting bit by a radioactive arachnid and Mr. Morales helping her to come to grips with her new spider powers?

Then - with Green Goblin and the return of Doctor Octopus seemingly being teased for the threequel - maybe these new threats could be too much for the two young heroes, forcing Peter to set aside his spidey sabbatical and don the one last time.

Insomniac has proven that audiences need to keep a close eye on these Spider-Man post-credits scenes for teases to the future.

Spider-Man (2018) all but confirmed Harry Osborn would turn into Venom in the sequel. So, the introduction of Cindy has to mean the studio has major plans for the fan-favorite Spider-Man character.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available on PlayStation 5.