Spider-Man 3 PS5 Star Teases Silk & Miles Morales' Roles In New Game (Exclusive)

Marvel's Spider-Man star Nadji Jeter teased Miles Morales' role in the Spider-Man 3 game and how the newly introduced Silk character could fit into Insomniac Games' web-slinging video game universe.

While not yet formally announced, several reports indicated that Insomniac (also working on the Wolverine PlayStation 5 (PS5) game) is already developing a proper third entry into the Marvel's Spider-Man video game franchise.

The last time fans heard from the series was in 2023's Spider-Man 2. In that wall-crawling adventure, Jeter's Miles Morales teamed up with Yuri Lowenthal's Peter Parker, defeating the dastardly Venom while setting up a new era for both versions of the web-headed heroes.

Nadji Jeter Shares His Spider-Man 3 Hopes & Dreams

PlayStation

The man behind Marvel's Spider-Man's Miles Morales addressed Miles' role in a threequel to Insomniac's Spider-Man franchise and the potential introduction of Marvel Comics hero Silk.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct at FanExpo Vancouver 2025, Miles Morales voice actor Nadji Jeter was asked where he wants to see Spider-Man 3 go. He answered, "I want to fight the Green Goblin."

Green Goblin has been teased in every Insomniac Games Spider-Man game so far, but the beloved Marvel villain has not yet appeared in the franchise.

Jeter's Miles will supposedly take a more significant role in the still-unannounced Spider-Man 3 game, following the tease that Yuri Lowenthal's Peter Parker may be taking a step back at the end of Spider-Man 2.

On this point, Jeter posited, "Miles is always going to need Peter Parker, no matter what;" however, if Peter "needs a breather...[Miles] is ready to go:"

"Miles is always going to need Peter Parker, no matter what. No matter what it is. He is kind of like his Yoda. So, he is always going to need his wisdom and his guidance no matter how the world may turn. Also, good guys always need a break sometimes. You never know what will happen. The world is crazy out there. So if it needs both of our assistance, then we will show up. But if my big bro needs a breather, I [Miles] is ready to go."

This aligns with what Lowenthal said about his Spidey potentially taking a step back, telling The Direct in February 2025 that Peter "won't be relegated to the couch."

One way Spider-Man 3 could mix things up would be by introducing Silk, a fellow webhead from the comics.

During Spider-Man 2's final few moments, Silk was teased as Miles met his mother Rio's new boyfriend, Albert Moon. During this easter-egg-filled sequence, Albert arrives at the Morales family apartment ready for dinner, introducing his young daughter, Cindy, to Rio and Miles.

Marvel Comics

In the comics, Cindy becomes the Spider-Person Silk, a teenage vigilante bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter Parker his powers (read more about Silk here).

Talking about the Cindy Moon tease at the end of Spider-Man 2, Jeter admitted he was "kind of surprised" by her introduction and is looking forward to "who Miles encounters next:"

"We don't know. I am kind of surprised myself and kind of excited to see where we take that lane. And also who Miles encounters next. That is what I am really excited about, whether it is new villains, whether it is another counterpart like how Finn was. I am super excited just to see what Miles does encounter next."

With the future of Jeter's Miles still relatively unknown, the 28-year-old voice actor seems up for anything regarding his super-powered Marvel character. He even expressed interest in taking his Miles from the digital realm into live-action (if he were to be given the opportunity).

"If they do make that call, I am there," the Marvel's Spider-Man star responded when asked about potentially playing Miles outside of the PS5 games, adding that he "grew up on Tobey Maguire and Peter Parker's history" and would be honored to follow in those footsteps:

"Of course. I'm down because we've had such an impact on the world already with everybody enjoying the story of Miles. I grew up on Tobey Maguire and Peter Parker's history of his story and his background. It's kind of a similar upbringing to me, because he's lost some of his parents in Peter's story. So, if they do make that call, I am there. I am there, yeah."

It is worth noting that Spider-Man 3 has not yet been officially announced, but it is expected to be coming. The game appeared in several leaked documents from Insomniac Games in December 2023 and should be released sometime in 2028.

Whether those are still the plans remains to be seen, but one can assume more Marvel's Spider-Man is on the way; it is just a matter of time.