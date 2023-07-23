Spider-Man 2 PS5: First Look at Aged-Up Miles Morales (Photos)

Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales PS5

A first look at Miles Morales' aged-up look was revealed ahead of the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The upcoming PS5 exclusive from Insomniac Games will finally allow players to take control of two different Spider-Men in Peter Parker and Miles Morales. 

Some time has passed since the events of Spider-Man 1 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as Peter continues to tutor Miles in the ways of being one of New York's wall-crawling heroes. 

And the two will need all the help they can get, going up against the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter and the murderous Symbiote, Venom.

A New Look for Miles Morales

A redesign for Miles Morales debuted as a part of the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story trailer released during San Diego Comic-Con.

This new aged-up redesign sports a new flashy haircut, with faded dreads instead of the straight buzzcut seen in the previous games. 

Spider-Man 2 takes place only "nine or 10 months" (via IGN) after the events of Miles Morales, but Miles looks a little older, as the young hero goes from high schooler to prospective college student. 

The trailer sees Miles interacting with Peter and co. both in and out of costume, with his Spidey look not having changed too much since his 2020 solo spin-off game. 

The full trailer can be seen below:

How Spider-Man 2 Character Changes Continue

While Miles Morales may have gotten a bit of a new look for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, his slight redesign is probably the most subtle of any of the game's main characters. 

Miles' character model largely remains the same except for a new haircut and subtle changes to his face. 

The same could not be said for someone like Mary Jane Watson. Spider-Man 2's MJ has a completely different look, with a revamped face and slightly different hair from the previous titles. 

And Miles' partner in super-powered crimefighting, Peter Parker, already got his visual upgrade, getting a totally different look for the PlayStation 5 remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man

It will be interesting to see if these physical changes stop at the game's core cast or if supporting characters or villains from the first two games also get a similar sort of upgrade. 

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to hit PlayStation 5's worldwide on October 20. 

