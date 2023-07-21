Spider-Man 2 PS5: First Look at Mary Jane's New Design (Photos)

Fans got a first look at Mary Jane's new design set to debut in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The upcoming super-powered epic is set to hit PlayStation 5 this fall, as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales' webheads take on the likes of Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

Insomniac Games' Marvel sequel is set to introduce a whole lot of new to the series, this includes a brand-new wing suit power, as well as three new open-world locales to explore.

It will also be the first PS5-only title from the studio to feature the redesigned Peter Parker who made his debut in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Spider-Man 2's New Mary Jane Design

PlayStation

A new design for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Mary Jane debuted as a part of the recently released San Diego Comic-Con story trailer.

PlayStation

This redesigned model for the character has slightly more realistic proportions in her face, with a wider bridge across her nose as well as a minor change in the shape of her eye.

Marvel's Spider-Man

Another difference can be seen in the hair, with a more free-flowing style and a more amber color coming through, rather than the flatter orange seen in the past Spider-Man games.

PlayStation

Concept pieces for the character were also shown off at the San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel for the game, looking just like his revamped take on MJ.

PlayStation

In the sequel, Mary Jane is still a reporter at the Daily Bugle with J. Jonah Jameson back at the paper as her boss. Senior narrative director on the title Jon Paquette (via Comicbook.com) noted at the panel that MJ's job is "on the line now that J. Jonah Jameson is back" and that will play into Spider-Man 2's epic story.

Why Was Mary Jane Changed For Spider-Man 2?

For some looking at Spider-Man 2's new Mary Jane character model will be confusing. Why would they change something that work perfectly in the previous games? Well, there is likely a good reason for it!

Between Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Peter Parker's in-game model underwent a similar retooling, although his was a little more drastic than the subtler changes made to Mary Jane.

This change in Peter Parker's face was to "get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal's facial capture," according to James Stevenson, Director of Community and Marketing at Insomniac Games (via True Trophies).

It remains unclear if the changes in Mary Jane's design were made for the same reason, but it very well could be the case.

Whatever the reason, surely, the change was made for a specific reason, and Insomniac's wall-crawling adventure will be better for it.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on PlayStation 5 on October 20.