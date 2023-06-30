Spider-Man 2: PlayStation Confirms 3 New Open-World Locations

Gamers will be able to explore multiple new open-world locations when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available to play on the PlayStation 5.

Spider-Man 2 looks to take the story told in Marvel's Spider-Man and its Miles Morales spin-off to new heights, allowing fans to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales for the first time in any Spidey video game.

This game will see Miles gaining a whole new set of powers while Peter learns how to handle the newly-introduced Venom symbiote, with the Insomniac Games offering also providing new landscapes to explore and villains to engage in battle.

New Open-World Locales in Spider-Man 2

Insomniac is confirmed to add three entirely new open-world locations to the gameplay for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 after the original Marvel's Spider-Man took place exclusively in Manhattan.

Speaking with IGN, creative director Bryan Intihar explained that the map for Spider-Man 2 would be twice as big as the original game's layout, giving fans double the area to explore in this new game:

"In terms of the size of the city, it’s double the size compared to Spider-Man 1."

While the game will return to Manhattan, the three new locations are as follows:

1.) Brooklyn

Insomniac

Going just 12 miles south off the island of Manhattan, gamers will get to go into Brooklyn, known as the home city of Steve Rogers/Captain America. Inithar specifically teased that Brooklyn will be quite different from Manhattan, hinting at a huge battle between the two boroughs:

"Since these two areas are somewhat smaller and residential, I think you’ll find them different from Manhattan. We’ve prepared some unexpected situations we haven’t done before, like a battle on the river between two of the cities, so I hope you’ll look forward to them."

Early footage from the movie showed Miles and Peter fighting the Lizard on a river, which could very well be the East River that separates Manhattan and Brooklyn. But with this being the first time that Brooklyn has been explored in any of the Spidey games, the web-slingers will have plenty of new areas to explore and likely plenty of new and unique smaller side missions to complete throughout the game.

2.) Queens

Insomniac

Queens will mark the second completely new area to explore in Spider-Man 2, with fans now able to visit Peter Parker's classic comic home 15 miles away from Manhattan for the first time. Intihar described this borough as having "much more of a neighborhood feel," highlighting that Peter and Miles' new web wings will come in handy when traveling through this area:

"When you play in Queens, there’s much more of a neighborhood feel, smaller buildings, which is why the web wings work so well traversing in that area, where you can swing low to the ground if you want to, or you can fly through."

Even though Aunt May met her end in the first Spider-Man game, seeing Peter head back to his home will give him a new layer of depth as fans get to explore the intricate small areas where Peter grew up while he works to keep May's old house in his name.

This will also allow for a different style of movement with not as many tall buildings to swing from, with gliding likely coming in handy as the web-slinger breezes above side roads and through the neighborhood.

3.) Coney Island

Insomniac

Moving over 20 miles south of Manhattan, gamers will get to explore the wonders of Coney Island for the first time - an area that's been utilized and discussed a couple of times in the MCU. In fact, it was the central location for Tom Holland's final battle against Michael Keaton's Vulture in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming after the web-slinger took down the SHIELD plane full of Tony Stark's tech.

This area should be something of a mix between the tall Manhattan/Brooklyn-style architecture and the shorter buildings from Queens, letting Miles and Peter fluctuate often between swinging and gliding. And of course, with the Coney Island Ferris Wheel being a key landmark site, one has to wonder if the web-slingers will face some sort of epic battle there, marking a key turning point in the Spider-Man 2 story.

What More Will Spider-Man 2 Bring?

Along with these three new locations, the listing added the words "and more," hinting that fans don't know everything about what Spider-Man 2 will bring to the PlayStation game.

Whether this is more open-world areas to explore, new powers to unleash on enemies, or fresh additions to Peter and Miles' wardrobes, Insomniac Games appears to still be keeping some of its cards close to the vest.

Even so, having three brand-new landscapes to swing across with Peter and Miles will keep fans entertained for hours on end, and that doesn't even take into account the new missions and adversaries that will come with each locale.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be available for the PlayStation 5 on October 20.