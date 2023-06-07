Spider-Man 2: PlayStation Announces 5 New Powers for Miles Morales

PlayStation and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to push Miles Morales' new powers and abilities into the forefront.

Insomniac Games' upcoming Spider-Man game will feature Miles and Peter Parker in a new adventure, with the pair poised to clash against Kraven the Hunter.

Spider-Man 2's first gameplay trailer showcased a glimpse of its story, hard-hitting action, and new and returning villains from the first game.

Miles Morales’ New Powers & Abilities in Spider-Man 2

1.) Web Wings

Spider-Man 2

Web wings can be deployed by Peter Parker or Miles Morales in the game as one of Spider-Man 2's new traversal mechanics. By using this ability, players can use wind tunnels to quickly move around the city.

2.) Web Line

Spider-Man 2

Stealth was one of the exciting aspects of Marvel's Spider-Man, and it's a welcome sight to see it return in the sequel. At the 4:25 mark of the gameplay trailer, Miles can be seen using a web line, one of his new abilities.

The player can cast a line of web in any direction of an enemy, allowing Miles or Peter to stealth takedown enemies from above.

3.) Web Grabber

Spider-Man 2

Another ability that is useful in taking down enemies in Spider-Man 2 is a web grabber. By using this new skill, players can pull enemies together to an isolated spot.

4.) Thunder Burst

Spider-Man 2

Thunder burst allows Miles Morales to unleash an electrifying ground pound against a group of enemies. Players can also chain it using the web grabber.

5.) Chain Lightning

Spider-Man 2

Chain lightning is another new power under Miles' arsenal. By using this, Miles can chain electricity to enemies in the vicinity of an electric attack.

Why These New Spider-Man Upgrades Are Perfect

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will showcase many improvements from the first game, and these five new powers and abilities are perfect examples.

Using stealth was preferred by most players when taking down enemies in Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The addition of a web line and web grabbing could lead to more exciting and creative takedowns from players in the sequel.

Meanwhile, incorporating web wings while traversing New York should serve as an advantage during chase missions or just simply exploring the city.

Based on the trailer, Miles' electricity is now blue and not orange. Many have theorized that it might be due to him absorbing the NuForm energy at the end of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Whatever the case, Miles is more powerful and experienced than ever in Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release in Fall 2023 exclusively on PlayStation 5.