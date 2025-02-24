Spider-Man 3 PS5 will be holding onto one key character amid fears he will step back following the last game's ending.

Insomniac Games has already released three Spider-Man games including two mainline chapters and the Miles Morales spin-off. As their success continues, the franchise is expected to return with Spider-Man 3 on PS5.

Spider-Man 3 PS5 Star Teases His Hero's Future

Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games' Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal spoke exclusively with The Direct on February 22 at MultiCon, a benefit held for the L.A. wildfire recovery, and the topic of Spider-Man 3, of course, came up.

Spider-Man 2 ended with Peter Parker setting down his web-slinging mantle (for now) and leaving Miles Morales to take care of New York. Peter will seemingly be putting his personal life first for some time while continuing the Emily-May Foundation from his garage and remaining a mentor to Miles.

During the interview, The Direct's Russ Milheim asked Lowenthal what Spider-Man 2's ending means for Peter's future in the next game. While the actor confirmed, as expected, that there are "very few things" he can say about Spider-Man 3, he revealed Peter "won't be relegated to the couch" and will instead have a key role in the game's story:

"There are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that's that, yes, Peter is not gone. He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise."

Spider-Man 3 PS5 Might Have 3 Playable Heroes

The news will come as no surprise to most Spider-Man gamers, as Peter's step back from heroism was always implied to be temporary. While Spider-Man 3 will likely open with Miles Morales as New York's only wall-crawler, perhaps some new mystery or terrifying villain will pull him back into action.

At the end of Spider-Man 2, Norman Osborn orders someone to "get the G-serum ready ASAP" while his son Harry lies in dire condition. As this may be setting up Green Goblin to be among the villains of Spider-Man 3, Peter's ties to the Osborn family should be enough to thrust him back into action to stop Norman's plans.

Spider-Man 2's post-credit scene introduced Cindy Moon to the Insomniac Games universe as the daughter of Rio Morales' boyfriend Albert. Fans of Marvel Comics will be well aware that Cindy will one day become Silk, another spidery superhero who was bitten by the same radioactive arachnid that gave Peter his powers.

Many have speculated Cindy will become Silk and be playable in Spider-Man 3, standing alongside Peter and Miles. Dialing the heroics up to three heroes would open the doors to more gameplay variety, especially as Silk would presumably boast her own set of abilities, upgrades, and side characters.

Spider-Man 3 has yet to receive an official release date, but The Direct has some predictions of when it could hit shelves.