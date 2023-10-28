A healthy mix of returning characters and brand-new additions are expected for Insomniac Games' third Spider-Man game for PlayStation.

Spider-Man 3, which is unannounced, is a safe bet to be the next game Insomniac works on following its Wolverine adventure that's currently in development.

Adding up the characters between 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Spider-Man 2 on PS5, this video game universe has been fully fleshed out with well-known friends and enemies leading into Spider-Man 3.

All the Characters Expected for PS5 Spider-Man 3

While many of the returning characters are predictable in Spider-Man 3, a few surprises were set up following the dramatic storyline of Spider-Man 2.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Insomniac Games

It's time to hand up the web-shooters. By the end of Spider-Man 2, Peter has been through a lot as a veteran Spider-Man within the Insomniac storyline.

This leads to Peter announcing he's taking a step back from crime-fighting and Spider-Man in hopes that Miles will fully take over the position. This indicates that in Spider-Man 3, part of the story could be Peter being forced out of retirement due to imminent threats of Norman Osborn/Green Goblin and Doc Ock.

Miles Morales/Spider-Man

Insomniac Games

“I got this. All of it. Go be Peter Parker for a while.” - Miles Morales

It's time to step up. At the end of Spider-Man 2, Peter essentially gives the imaginary keys over to Miles and New York's one and only Spider-Man.

This sets expectations through the roof for fans of Miles heading into Spider-Man 3 as he will take on the role of the primary Spider-Man and could even have the main storyline more focused on him.

Mary Jane Watson

Insomniac Games

Despite her expanded role in Spider-Man 2, between diving deeper into her career, life with Peter, turning into Scream, and several playable missions, it's unlikely MJ will have as much screen time in Spider-Man 3.

Similar to Peter, an element of the Spider-Man 3 storyline could be MJ being forced back into action.

Ganke Lee

Insomniac Games

Outside of the comic books, this video game adaptation of Ganke has been the best of this past decade. A true guy in the chair, similar to Ned in the MCU Spider-Man films, his role was expanded as part of the Spider-Man team in the most recent game.

His responsibility and growing friendship with Miles will likely be further explored in Spider-Man 3.

Rio Morales

Insomniac Games

Rio, Miles' mom, has been sporadic throughout considering her husband passed away and her son is now spending his free time swinging the streets of NYC trying to stop super-powered villains.

As a strong role model in Miles' life, she'll continue to play a huge part in Spider-Man 3.

Aaron Davis

Insomniac Games

After Uncle Aaron's release from prison, he obtains parole, signaling the end of his days as the Prowler.

In Spider-Man 2, Miles assists his uncle Aaron in retrieving hidden Prowler tech. Their reconnection and the decision to co-lease an apartment above Miles' home shows a fresh start for Aaron and his commitment to family, which is likely to be expanded upon in Spider-Man 3.

Hailey Cooper

Insomniac Games

Continuing her journey which began in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Hailey Cooper will certainly return in Spider-Man 3.

Miles and Hailey make an adorable couple in Spider-Man 2 and both navigate young love in Brooklyn, New York. Hailey is deaf and acts as an incredible presentation through continued displays of American Sign Language (ASL) in the games.

J. Jonah Jameson

Insomniac Games

Voiced by Darin De Paul, The Daily Bugle's editor-in-chief, J. Jonah Jameson, has been a great voice through the three Spider-Man games by Insomniac.

In a hilarious moment early on in Spider-Man 2, Peter actually carries an unconscious JJJ to a nearby hospital. His presence is expected to be once again felt in Spider-Man 3.

Danika Hart

Insomniac Games

Danika Hart, a side character in Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2, hosts The Danikast, a podcast series discussing New York's recent events which is heard while swinging the streets of New York.

She supports Spider-Man and counters J. Jonah Jameson's slanderous podcast, Just The Facts. Danika also investigates the Underground and collaborates with Miles Morales, unaware of his dual identity as Spider-Man.

Cletus Kasady/Carnage

Insomniac Games

In the Flame side quests of Spider-Man 2, Yuri Watanabe takes on the role of Wraith to combat The Flame cult, led by charismatic leader Cletus Kasady who is also notorious Spider-Man villain Carnage.

While the quests hint at Kasady acquiring a red-tinted symbiote, his transformation into Carnage is left for future installments. This sets up the potential for his debut in Spider-Man 3 and the conflict with both Spider-Man and Venom, given their intertwined origins with Carnage in the comics.

Yuri Watanabe/Wraith

Insomniac Games

Yuri Watanabe, operating as Wraith, targeted the Flames, who planned to steal a portion of the Venom symbiote for their "Crimson Hour" prophecy involving the creation of the Carnage symbiote.

Worth noting is that Yuri, now adopting her vigilante identity as Wraith, will likely make a return in Spider-Man 3 following her pursuit of the Flames which had coincided with Spider-Man's involvement after Sandman's rampage in the Financial District.

Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon

Insomniac Games

In the side quest "Targets Identified," players chase Kraven's robot birds and collect data, leading them to a mysterious apartment belonging to Chameleon, Spider-Man's first supervillain.

Chameleon hides from his brother Kraven, hinting at the potential for a more significant role in Spider-Man 3.

Norman Osborn/Green Goblin

Insomniac Games

Spider-Man 3 is set to feature the Green Goblin as its main antagonist, marking the arrival of Spider-Man's most famous archenemy in the game series.

The groundwork for the Green Goblin's appearance has been laid in the previous games through Norman Osborn's involvement and hints that he may use the G-Serum on himself.

Additionally, Doctor Octopus is hinted to make a return, as he is seen imprisoned at The Raft and working on a "final chapter" in his quest for revenge against Spider-Man while his collaboration with Norman remains uncertain.

Harry Osborn

Insomniac Games

We are Venom.

That's right, another narrative twist was made in Insonniac's Spider-Man universe, looking past the typical Eddie Brock Venom story and turning Pete's best friend, Harry Osborn, into the symbiote villain.

After an attempt to take over New York City, with the goal of world domination, both Spider-Men eventually defeat Venom. This leads to Harry's freedom and him being sent to a hospital. As Spider-Man 2's narrative is primarily focused on Harry, he'll likely take a back seat as Green Goblin's son in Spider-Man 3.

Otto Octavius / Doc Ock

Insomniac Games

Doctor Octopus (Doc Ock) is set to make a return as a significant antagonist in Spider-Man 3. The game shows his imprisonment at The Raft during a post-credits scene and his pursuit of a "final chapter" to exact revenge on Spider-Man (Peter Parker).

While Norman Osborn (soon to be the Green Goblin) attempts to recruit Otto, the extent of their collaboration in the sequel remains uncertain, suggesting that Doctor Octopus will play a pivotal role in the game's storyline.

Albert Moon

Insomniac Games

After being hinted at dating a new man throughout Spider-Man 2, it wasn't revealed until the final post-credits scene that Rio Morales is seeing Albert Moon.

Who's Albert Moon? He is the father of Cindy Moon, who becomes Silk, a character in Marvel Comics who gained powers similar to Spider-Man after being bitten by the same radioactive spider.

Cindy Moon/Silk

Insomniac Games

Adding to the catalog of Spider-People in Insomniac's video game universe, Cindy Moon appears in the final post-credits scene in Spider-Man 2.

In the comics, Silk possesses superhuman strength, agility, and the ability to stick to walls. She also has a unique power called "Silk Sense," which is a form of precognition that helps her react to danger quickly.

With the possibility of Silk becoming a playable character in Spider-Man 3, it's exciting to think about how Insomniac could integrate her specific skillset into gameplay.

Spider-Man 2 is now available to purchase and play on the PS5.