PlayStation's Spider-Man 2 Release Date Gets Encouraging Update

For gamers looking to get their web-slinging fix on PlayStation 5 (PS5), it looks as though 2023 will be the year.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, from Insomniac Games, has been listed with a 2023 release window since its debut at PlayStation's September 2021 showcase.

After the success of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac is back and ready to serve fans a full-blown sequel, going bigger than ever, even bringing in some Marvel Studios talent to complete the project.

However, with the lack of updates on the title, and only a more-than-a-year-old reveal trailer, fans have been getting nervous that Spider-Man 2 may be further out than what was initially promised.

Spider-Man 2 Still Coming in 2023

Marvel

Fan worry may be for naught, as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 got a promising release update from star Yrui Lowenthal.

Speaking with Comic Book Movie, the Peter Parker voice actor revealed that he "still [has] got a little bit to do" on PlayStation's latest super-powered epic, but promised that he knows that Insomniac Games is "confident about their release date:"

"I’ve still got a little bit to do. It’s a massive game so I’m still doing a little bit of work, I know they’re confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about that. Obviously, I can’t really talk about the game much, but I will tell you that it’s astonishing."

He hyped the game up as well, remarking that "[he's] so excited for [gamers] to play it:"

"I’m so excited for you to play it. They know they’ve got big shoes to fill from the last two games and they’ve done it [Laughs], I just can’t wait for people to play it."

This latest update from Lowenthal comes as PlayStation recently included Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in its Upcoming Games in 2023 promotional material.

In December, a PlayStation Store listing for the sequel was live for a brief period, suggesting new info was imminent; however, at the time of writing, nothing more has been shared on the title.

When to Expect Marvel's Spider-Man 2

With further indication that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will finally hit PlayStation 5 in 2023, fans can start to get excited.

But when exactly will it be released?

In a late 2022 interview with PlayStation Blog, Spider-Man 2 Creative Director Brian Intihar let slip that the title will be "ready for release next Fall," so a Q4 2023 release date seems to be on the cards for Insomniac's costumed adventure.

With Marvel's Spider-Man having released in late September 2018 and Miles Morales in November 2020 alongside the PS5, Spider-Man 2 feels primed to split the difference, falling sometime in later October.

Of course, there is always the possibility the game does get delayed, something that feels almost inevitable with video games of this day and age; however, there seems to be a level of confidence around this Fall 2023 date that one usually doesn't see in the world of gaming.

Insomniac has been pretty solid at keeping a release date in recent years once something firm is announced, Spider-Man 2 feels like it will continue that trend.

For now, there is no official exact release date for the PS5 exclusive, just this nebulous "next Fall" from Intihar and a few promising updates from people involved.