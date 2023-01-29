New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Trailer Teaser Released Online

Marvel's Spider-Man is one of the most popular games on PlayStation, and ahead of the release of Spider-Man 2, a new trailer for the upcoming release has seemingly popped up online.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the follow-up to 2018's original Spider-Man game for the PS4 and PS5 launch title Spider-Man: Miles Morales, released in late 2020.

Both games proved enormously successful, with the original Spider-Man title selling more than 33 million copies (as of May 2022).

Miles Morales had a similar impact and helped the PlayStation 5 secure a successful launch despite shortages impacting the production of next-generation consoles.

A new trailer has now surfaced though, adding to the hype of the next entry in this fan-favorite PlayStation franchise, and further indicating a launch later this year.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 Trailer Spotted

A new trailer surfaced online ahead of the highly anticipated PS5 title Spider-Man 2. It looks to be official, having aired sometime Sunday on ESPN, yet it has not made its way to legitimate Sony or PlayStation channels.

You can watch the trailer below:

The footage aired in Australia and indicates a "Spring 2023" launch. Since the Southern hemisphere (where Australia is situated) welcomes spring from around September to November this seemingly confirms that the game will release in the latter half of 2023.

The sneak peek features a live-action fictionalized new broadcast with a brief glimpse at Peter Parker and Miles Morales' Spider-Men.

A Tale of Two Spiders

While the original Spider-Man featured some ability to play as Miles Morales, it was before he got his wall-crawling powers. It was not until 2020 that players could finally swing around New York as the iconic Brooklyn hero.

When PlayStation 5 launched in late 2020, Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a shorter entry to the franchise and a follow-up to the original game. Peter Parker took a backseat as Miles came into his own as New York's new Spider-Man.

Spider-Man 2 will seemingly allow gamers to swing around New York as Peter and his protege, calling on either of their unique talents.

As players will know, Miles' bio-electricity makes him a powerful force as he can stockpile lots of energy and release it at will, and will surely complement Peter's years of experience on the battlefield.

It will also be fantastic to have the pair hang out outside the confines of the first two games.

With this new trailer, Sony is undoubtedly gearing up for a marketing push. If the game is anything like its predecessors, fans are in for a treat, and it'll be one to watch at the 2023 Game Awards.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will reportedly release in late 2023.