PlayStation Confirms 3rd Marvel Superhero Game Releasing In 2026

PlayStation finally announced a release window for Insomniac Games' Wolverine, and it will join several other Marvel video games debuting in 2026. Between Marvel Rivals, Spider-Man, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Midnight Sons, Marvel has gone all-in on superhero games in recent years. That said, there have been some setbacks as EA recently canceled its Black Panther game from Cliffhanger Games, while Iron Man and two other Marvel experiences are still in the works from the publisher. Additionally, the Bethesda-owned Dishonored developer Arkane Lyon is still working on Blade.

After four years of silence about Insomniac Games' Wolverine, the PS5 developer finally delivered a gameplay trailer at a recent PlayStation State of Play event, confirming the much-anticipated gory game will be released in Fall 2026.

Wolverine was announced as a PS5 exclusive at a State of Play event in 2021, outside of an extensive data breach that led to gameplay leaks. Fans caught glimpses of Insomniac's Wolverine in action in early development footage, which hinted at appearances from other X-Men heroes.

Meanwhile, the damaging leak hinted at the developer's long-term plans for Spider-Man 3, Venom, and X-Men to potentially follow Wolverine in the coming years, growing its expanding Marvel universe.

While those games are seemingly still some years away, there are three Marvel games, including Wolverine, confirmed to be released in 2026...

Every Marvel Superhero Game Releasing in 2026 (Confirmed)

Marvel's Wolverine

Insomniac Games

From the developers of the Game of the Year-nominated Spider-Man franchise, Wolverine will be released in Fall 2026 from Insomniac Games, only on PS5. This time around, the studio is abandoning the open-world New York City to visit several major locations, including the shady city of Madripoor, as well as "the frosted wilderness of Canada and the narrow city streets of Tokyo."

The tale will take Logan on "the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him," slashing up enemies in his path with his adamantium claws. Wolverine will be complete with all the blood, gore, and brutality that one would expect from the savage mutant, supposedly under an M rating.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Skydance New Media

Uncharted creator Amy Henning and her new studio, Skydance New Media, will tackle the red brand in 2026 with Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. Players will control four Marvel characters across the World War 2 tale - Steve Rogers/Captain America, Azzuri/Black Panther (T'Challa's grandfather), Howling Commandos member Gabriel Jones, and Wakandan Spy Network leader Nanali.

The game was revealed in October 2021 as Skydance New Media's first project and was once expected to be released in late 2025 before being pushed to 2026. While fans have already seen some gorgeous cinematics from Rise of Hydra, the wait continues for any official gameplay or new information.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Arc System Works

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will mark the superhero brand's first fighting game since 2017's Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. The PS5 and PC exclusive (which will support crossplay) hails from Japanese developer Arc System Works and will be released in 2026, with the closed beta having taken place in September.

Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, and Doctor Doom will be among the Marvel characters available in Tokon's tag-team system. Paired with a Japanese-inspired art style, the 2026 fighting game will see players start with a main fighter and an assist character, gradually unlocking their full four-character line-up to ultimately reach a 4v4 battle where they must knock out the entire opposing team.

BONUS.) Marvel Rivals

NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals is already making waves across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and, most recently, finally debuted on PS4. The free-to-play arena hero shooter allows players to choose from a growing roster of 42 Marvel heroes and villains, with new characters arriving monthly and Daredevil set to debut in the next major update.

Fans have been able to face off with others and their favorite characters for over a year, with new seasons releasing every two months to bring fresh heroes, maps, modes, and cosmetics. That schedule is expected to continue in 2026 and beyond, and some of the leaked characters may have already been revealed.