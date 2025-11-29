The 5 Big Marvel Video Games Releasing Before Spider-Man 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is still far on the horizon, but Marvel Games has plenty of other superhero titles on the docket first. Insomniac's Spider-Man games have sparked a revolution in the Marvel gaming space, with the web-slinging superhero franchise becoming a defining title on the PlayStation 4 and 5. Several other developers have entered the Marvel gaming space, and many of their titles are expected to be released before Insomniac's Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 3 hasn't officially been announced, but several stars have hinted at a third game in development at Insomniac. Nevertheless, the game is still likely years away (likely 2028 if the Insomniac leaks are to be believed), and that opens up the field for other gaming studios to try their hand at the Marvel catalogue.

All the Marvel Games Coming Out Before Insomniac's Spider-Man 3

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Tribute Games

Release date: December 1, 2025

Tribute Games' side-scrolling beat 'em up game, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, takes the beloved comic book universe back to the pixel art era. Players can select from a roster of Marvel characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, Rocket Raccoon, Storm, and Spider-Man, as they fight hordes of intergalactic enemies attempting to invade Earth.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Arc System Works

Release date: 2026

Arc System Works, the studio known for Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, is taking a turn at the Marvel pantheon with a new fighting game featuring Marvel's top heroes. Blending a roster of comic book characters like Doctor Doom, Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, and Star-Lord, with iconic locations like the X-Mansion and New York City, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is one the most anticipated upcoming superhero games.

Marvel's Wolverine

Insomniac

Release date: Late 2026

Before getting to work on Spider-Man 3, Insomniac is putting out its long-gestating Wolverine game, adding another superhero to the studio's roster. Wolverine appears to be getting a similar treatment to Spider-Man, building on the hero's violent, brutal combat for gameplay, and bringing in a plethora of wider Marvel characters from the X-Men universe for Logan to interact with.

Both Marvel's Spider-Man and Wolverine games are set in the same universe, meaning some hints of a crossover could be planted in the upcoming Insomniac title.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

Skydance New Media

Release date: 2026

A brand new title from Skydance New Media, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, is an ambitious story from the creators of Uncharted. Featuring Captain America and Black Panther in Paris in World War 2, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra gives players four playable characters as they attempt to stop the rise of the terrorist organization, Hydra.

While Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra was expected to release early in 2026, a recent update confirmed it has been moved to an undisclosed date that will be "beyond early 2026."

Marvel's Blade

Arkane

Release date: TBA

Arkane's new game after Deathloop and Redfall takes the studio into the Marvel realm for the first time, with an adaptation of the vampire hunter, Blade. Likely coming out long before Marvel Studios' troubled Blade film, Arkane's Blade was revealed in December 2023 and the studio has been full steam ahead on its new project ever since.

The narrative-driven title will take Arkane out of the first-person perspective of past games, this time adopting a third-person action-adventure game, following Blade as he enters a quarantine zone in Paris to take down a congregation of vampires terrorizing the city.

EA's Iron Man

EA

Release date: TBA

Iron Man is getting the video game treatment from Motive Studio, the developers behind Star Wars Squadrons and the Dead Space remake. Not much is known about the title even three years after its announcement, but the Iron Man game is expected to be a third-person single-player action game.

The Iron Man game was announced alongside several other planned Marvel titles at EA, including a Black Panther game, which was later canceled. It's unclear what stage of development Motive's Iron Man game is in now or when it might be released.

BONUS: Marvel Rivals

NetEase

Marvel Rivals was technically released by NetEase in 2024. Still, the game's continued success has led to rolling season updates, introducing new characters, and renewing interest in the game with each release.

Following the release of a Marvel Zombies mode in October and Season 5 in November, which included Gambit and Rogue, Marvel Rivals is preparing for its Season 6 release in 2026, rumored to feature characters such as Elsa Bloodstone and Deadpool. With such an extensive roster of Marvel comic characters to pull from, it's clear Marvel Rivals won't be running out of content any time soon.