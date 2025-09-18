Black Panther Video Game Is Cancelled, But T’Challa Just Got Announced For This 2025 Marvel Game

Electronic Arts' Black Panther video game may be cancelled, but fans will still get the chance to play as the iconic comic book hero in another upcoming 2025 Marvel game. In March, it was revealed that EA's Black Panther from Cliffhanger Games was to be canceled, and the studio shuttered. This left a massive hole in the hearts of fans who have been waiting since 2022 for more news on the open-world superhero adventure.

Someone has stepped in to fill the void, as the crown prince of Wakanda has just been announced for another Marvel title heading to consoles and PC later this year. Marvel Cosmic Invasion has revealed that both Black Panther and Ghost Rider will be playable in the upcoming 2D brawler.

Cosmic Invasion revealed the news in a stunning new trailer, which showcases the new characters in battle as well as in several gorgeous comic book-style animated cutscenes.

T'Challa looks appropriately comic-accurate in his skin-tight black costume, highlighted by the character's iconic stark white ceremonial necklace across his neck.

The character can be seen swinging and slashing at various foes with his claws as well as doing long pounces in a moveset that fans would have likely seen recreated in some fashion in EA's cancelled game centered on the character (read more about EA's cancelled Black Panther game here).

Black Panther is the 12th hero announced to be a part of the Cosmic Invasion launch roster, joining other tentpole Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion comes from Tribute Games, the team behind the critically celebrated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The 2D brawler brings the feeling of beloved Marvel arcade beat 'em ups like Captain America, the Avengers, and the X-Men into the modern age, while still maintaining the gorgeous pixel art of those classic titles.

The upcoming super-powered adventure is set to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC sometime before the end of the year.

Watch the full Black Panther reveal trailer below:

Will We Ever Get a Standalone Black Panther Game?

Marvel Studios

With the likes of Spider-Man, Blade, and Wolverine taking the Marvel video game spotlight over the last couple of years, fans of the Black Panther character have been frothing at the mouth for their own digital adventure starring their Marvel hero of choice.

That looked like it would finally happen with Cliffhanger and EA's now-cancelled Black Panther title. While nothing more than the game's initial teaser image was ever shown publicly, it was reported to be an epic open-world odyssey starring Black Panther in the style of Insomniac's Spider-Man and Rocksteady's Batman series.

However, like Monolith and Warner Bros.' recently canceled Wonder Woman game, Black Panther was ultimately removed from EA's slate earlier this year in what the company described as an effort to "sharpen [its] focus and put [its] creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities."

Not all hope is lost, though. Black Panther will get his time in the video game sun. It is just a matter of when.

Of course, the hero will be playable in this year's Marvel Cosmic Invasion, fighting alongside some of the biggest names in Marvel Comics to take down the dastardly Annihilus (who some fans think should be the MCU's next post-Doctor Doom villain).

He is also set to star in the upcoming Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, a new triple-A third-person action game from Uncharted creator Amy Hennig. Rise of Hydra was ultimately pushed out of 2025 with a recent delay, but it is still coming, likely meaning gamers will get their hands on Skydance Games' World War II-set offering sometime in 2026.

And that is not all. The character is expected to be one of the fighters in Arc System Works' upcoming PlayStation fighting game, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, although his appearance has not yet been confirmed.