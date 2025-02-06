Many Insomniac Games fans wonder when they will take their next swing through New York in Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 2 players have been eagerly awaiting DLC content to arrive for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) game for over a year now, and with every day that passes, the chances of any expansion releasing looks to be dwindling.

When Will Insomniac's Spider-Man 3 Release?

Insomniac Games

Insomniac kept fans waiting five years between 2018's Spider-Man and 2023's Spider-Man 2. The developer filled the void in 2020 with the Miles Morales spin-off, which arrived as a PS5 launch title on a smaller scale than the flagship games.

Once again, Insomniac has another Marvel game planned for release before Spider-Man 3 with Wolverine. Release projections for the mutant-centric experience suggest it will likely be released on the PS5 sometime in 2026.

As reported by Game Rant in December 2023, Insomniac was targeted with a ransomware attack, which sparked leaks for several upcoming games. The hack uncovered release plans for four upcoming Marvel games with a Venom spin-off in 2025, Wolverine in 2026, Spider-Man 3 in 2028, and X-Men in 2030.

It's unclear whether Insomniac's leaked Marvel plans are still accurate two years later, as there has been no news on Wolverine's release date nor any confirmation on the supposed Venom game despite it being leaked to hit shelves this year.

Spider-Man 2 presumably became the focus of Insomniac in late 2020 (three years before its release) after Miles Morales swung onto the PS5. However, work on the next game could take longer as it shares resources with Wolverine.

Many speculated that Spider-Man 3 is entering early development after a job listing for a Senior UX Researcher who will be "leading the research process for a AAA title" was posted in January 2025 (via Game Rant).

While the research-based role could be for another Insomniac title, Spider-Man 3 is undoubtedly a contender as Wolverine moves closer to the finish line. If the wall-crawler threequel is about to begin on recently begun development, it presumably wouldn't be finished until 2027 or 2028.

For now, Spider-Man 3 still appears most likely to release in late 2028, five years after its predecessor and sometime after Wolverine claws its way onto the PS5.

What Will Happen in Insomniac's Spider-Man 3?

In the aftermath of Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker has gone to focus on his normal life for a while as Miles Morales takes up the reins as New York's main hero. While Peter will be back in action in Spider-Man 3, it may take some time to get him back to swinging as Miles leads the way in the story's early chapters.

The ending of Spider-Man 2 introduced gamers to Cindy Moon, revealing Miles Morales' mother, Rio, is dating her father, Albert. Marvel Comics fans will be more than aware of Cindy as the superhero Silk, another webbed hero who could play an important role in Spider-Man 3 as a third playable hero.

Spider-Man 2's dramatic final moments also saw an angry and frustrated Norman Osborn call someone to "get the G-serum ready ASAP" while his son Harry lay in a hospital bed. This seems to be setting the course for at least one of the Osborns to finally become the Green Goblin and be the main villain of Spider-Man 3.

While Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal teased some new villains who could appear in Spider-Man 3, Doc Ock seems scheming as he told Norman Osborn from a prison cell in the mid-credits scene he is writing "the final chapter."

The finality of Doc Ock's plans could suggest Spider-Man 3 is being planned as the last of Insomanic's wall-crawler saga, which could find itself bringing back several villains to conclude the tale (learn about every character expected to appear in Spider-Man 3).

Interestingly, a recent leak revealed the PlayStation 6 could be coming sooner than expected, possibly in late 2027. If the next-gen Sony consoles do land in 2027, gamers may find themselves playing Spider-Man 3 on the PS6, hopefully with a PS5 release to go alongside.

All of Insomniac Games' Spider-Man games are available now for PS5.