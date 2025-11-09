Captain America's Next Appearance Delayed Out of Early 2026

Captain America's next appearance has been officially delayed from early 2026. Everyone's favorite star-spangled man with a plan was supposed to return sometime in the first half of next year with the release of the Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra video game. This new action-adventure title from former Uncharted director Amy Hennig and Skydance Games is set to see Steve Rogers/Captain America teaming up with Black Panther to take on Hydra forces during World War II.

The game had been initially given an early 2026 release window; however, that is no longer the case. According to a statement from the development team, Marvel 1943 has been pushed out of early 2026 to an unspecified time next year.

"We are committed to ensuring it meets the level of quality that our team, players, and fans expect," wrote the Rise of Hydra team on social media, adding that, "To fully realize our vision...we've made the decision to shift our release window beyond early 2026:"

"At Skydance Games, our goal is to deliver unforgettable, premium games that honor the characters and worlds we're fortunate to work with. 'Marvel 1934: Rise of Hydra' is an ambitious project, and we are committed to ensuring it meets the level of quality that our team, players, and fans expect. To fully realize our vision for 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra,' we've made the decision to shift our release window beyond early 2026. We're grateful for the passion and support from our community and players around the world. The team is working hard to create something truly special, and we look forward to sharing more with you as development progresses."

Marvl 1943: Rise of Hydra was first unveiled back in September 2022, with development reportedly dating back to mid-2019. Earlier this year, star Khary Payton teased in a conversation with The Direct that he expected the game to be out by the end of this year; however, that ultimately was not the case.

Skydance Games

All fans have seen of the hotly-anticipated Marvel game so far has come by way of a lone trailer released for the title in March 2024, as well as a brief snippet of gameplay shown to attendees at the Game Developers' Conference (GDC) in San Francisco that same year.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be the first title from Amy Hennig's team at Skydance Games. Said to be a narrative action-adventure set within the Marvel universe, the game will see players take control of Steve Rogers' Captain America and a Black Panther named Azzuri in Nazi-occupied Europe during World War II.

Specific platforms have not been announced for the super-powered title, but it is expected to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

What Can Captain America Fans Expect in 2026?

Skydance Games

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra's delay is just a minor setback in what has the makings of being a banner 2026 for Captain America as a character.

Yes, Rise of Hydra has been pushed from early 2026, meaning Cap's next confirmed appearance will come later than expected, but that does not mean it will never see the light of day. The game has not been cancelled; it just needs a bit more time in the oven.

In fact, fans should not expect this to be a lengthy delay by any means. With heavy-hitter titles both within the superhero genre and out planned for the latter half of the year (I'm looking at you, Wolverine and GTA VI), Rise of Hydra will likely want to avoid those to give it room to breathe.

That likely means the game will want to release before the end of summer 2026, giving ample room between it and Wolverine specifically. If it doesn't hit there, then it may as well wait until 2027, which is probably not what Skydance wants.

On top of Rise of Hydra, Cap fans will get yet another on-screen adventure with the hero in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Anothy Mackie's take on Captain America is set to lead Earth's Mightiest Heroes in that film, and there have also been rumors of Chris Evans' version of the character making an appearance as well.