First Look at Captain America's Avengers: Doomsday Fighting Style (Video)

A new video spotted on social media seemingly revealed how Captain America will fight in Avengers: Doomsday. After taking over the Cap mantle from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, Mackie's winged MCU hero has become the de facto leader of the Avengers in Marvel Studios' interconnected film franchise.

This makes Doomsday a big deal, as it marks the first time Sam will have to take point on an Avengers-level threat, meaning he will have to look the part on whatever Multiversal battlefield the film throws at him. Thankfully, it seems as though he is getting some new moves, as teased in a recent Instagram post from Sam Wilsom stuntman David Charles Warren III.

In Warren's Avengers-tinged Reel, the stunt performer can be seen doing some exciting jump kicks, hopefully hinting at a new physical move being added to Sam Wilson's super-powered arsenal.

Warren has shared several looks at what is assumed to be Doomsday prep online.

The stunt performer works almost exclusively as Mackie's stunt double. With the Captain America actor only filming the upcoming Avengers movie at the moment, these videos are almost surely for Avengers 5.

Avengers: Doomsday production is ongoing in the UK, with Mackie joining the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Patrick Stewart, and Robert Downey Jr. on the super-powered set. The upcoming MCU epic, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, will follow Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they contend with a Multiversal threat for the first time as a team, the terrifying Doctor Doom (played by Downey). Doomsday will serve as the first part of a reality-hopping Avengers duology (which concludes with 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars) and will come to theaters on December 18, 2026.

Breaking Down Sam Wilson's Avengers Doomsday Fighting Style

Marvel Studios

Interestingly, each of the new kicks featured in these new videos from David Charles Warren III involves Sam Wilson getting up in the air and performing a series of leg wings.

While not shown in the footage itself, given Sam's hydraulic wings in the MCU, it seems these kicks would be performed while in flight or with the help of thrusts from his souped-up back bling.

This is a bit of a different fighting style than what Cap fans are used to in a Marvel Studios property. Chris Evans' take on the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan primarily used his fists and bounced his shield to take on foes.

Mackie's hero has been much more air-based in his attacks so far, popping up in the air and using the thrust of his wings to get extra power behind his various strikes. This is mainly because the character does not have Super Soldier Serum flowing through his veins like his Captain America predecessor.

It is assumed that Mackie's Sam will use moves other than these flashy air kicks while fighting in Avengers: Doomsday. However, these are some of the only glimpses behind the curtain at the character's upcoming MCU appearance that fans have gotten, so they are all we have to go on for now.