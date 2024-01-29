New Marvel merchandise has revealed the new design for Anthony Mackie's Captain America suit in Phase 5 of the MCU.

After officially taking on the Captain America mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson will next be seen in the 2025 film, Captain America: Brave New World.

Photos from the set of Captain America 4 have previously given a glimpse at Mackie's new threads, which mark a notable design departure from the red, white, and blue suit his character wore in the TFATWS finale.

Anthony Mackie's New Captain America Suit

The best look yet at Sam Wilson's updated Captain America suit has been revealed in an Instagram post showing marketing materials for a new Marvel Collector Corps box.

Marvel

The new suit is similar in structure to Wilson's previous suit, which combines the vibranium wings with Captain America's classic shield. However, the colors and design of the suit are fairly different, which confirms the design shown in the set photos.

This iteration does away with a lot of the white highlights on the shoulders and torso from the TFATWS suit, instead replacing them with blue. The white cowl around Wilson's goggles and neck has also been completely removed in the updated suit.

Captain America 4: Why the New Suit?

Marvel

While Sam Wilson may have only held his new Captain America suit for one episode of television, it's not uncommon for Marvel's heroes to receive new suits in each of their projects.

It also hasn't been determined whether Wilson will receive his new suit from the start of Captain America: Brave New World or whether there will be a story reason during the film that explains this design shift.

Sometimes a new superhero suit is the result of a time jump, such as Steve Rogers' outfit change between Civil War and Infinity War, which could indicate that some time has passed in the MCU timeline since Wilson's last appearance.

It's worth noting that the new Marvel Collector Corps box shown in the image will be shipping in March, almost a year ahead of Captain America 4's 2025 release date. Given that the film is currently undergoing extensive reshoots, it's unclear if this will end up being the final suit design.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to release on February 14, 2025.