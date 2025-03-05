During a recent interview, one of the voice actors behind Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra narrowed the game's release window.

The new action-adventure title from Uncharted creator Amy Hennig and her new studio at Skydance New Media is set to take comic book fans back in time. It tells a super-powered tale of Black Panther and Captain America as they form an uneasy alliance to battle Hydra forces in WWII-era France.

Despite the game being developed for over five years, little is still known about it. It has been revealed to be a third-person action game, is seemingly set for a 2025 release, and will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Marvel 1943 Release Window Revealed

In an exclusive conversation with The Direct's Ruiss Milheim at MultiCon in Los Angeles, California, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra voice actor Khary Payton revealed a release window for the game before an official announcement.

When asked about the upcoming title, Payton—who plays its version of the Marvel hero, Black Panther—disclosed that they are "still working" but are thinking it will see the light of day around "Christmas:"

"We’re still working. We’re planning on 2025… We’re thinking like a Christmas situation. But I'm so excited."

This seemingly narrows the game's previously announced 2025 release date, and a holiday 2025 debut is now expected for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

While the game could be released in early December, it could also coincide with the holiday season. If it is set to debut in 2025, an early November or late October release feels more likely, as Marvel will almost surely want to get the game out before the shopping rush that kicks off with Black Friday in the U.S.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Payton got into what it has been like bringing Black Panther to life and how much it means to him as a Black man himself:

"If you would have told me that I, you know, after everything that happened with the Marvel universe and everything, and as a black kid growing up in America, I mean, of course you think, 'I want to be Black Panther.' And then you see it on the big screen and you see Chadwick [Boseman] bring him to life and you're just like, 'You know what, this is better than I ever thought it could be.'"

"We want people to play this game and have the entire family, sit on the sofa and watch it like they're watching Game of Thrones," he continued, pointing to the game's "cinematic" qualities as one of its strong suits:

"And to be playing him in the video game, playing his grandfather, be playing a version of Black Panther, and looking on there and seeing that it's me… It's like the most photo realistic… We want people to play this game and have the entire family, sit on the sofa and watch it like they're watching 'Game of Thrones,' or 'The Walking Dead,' or something. We’re looking for just an incredible cinematic experience for everybody, and I pinch myself."

He said he "still can't believe that it's happening" and that the wait "is going to be worth it:

"I still can't believe that it's happening. But it's going to be so good. Amy Hennig, who did the 'Uncharted' series, was the director and writer of the series creator, she is just so amazing and I'm like, 'Man, we couldn't have asked for a better head of this project.' So I know it's taken a while, but trust me, it is going to be worth it."

The game, set against the backdrop of German-occupied France during World War II, has not shown much footage in the years since its announcement, leaving some to wonder just how sprawling this comic book adventure will be.

Payton addressed this head-on, saying gamers are "going to do some traveling" on this upcoming interactive epic, joking they will not be relegated to "sitting in a coffee shop in Paris:"

"We're going to do some traveling… We’re not going to be just sitting in a coffee shop in Paris… We're gonna do some moving, so I'm excited for you to see it."

Payton joins the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2 star Drew Moerlein and 24's Megalyn Echikunwoke as a member of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra's stacked cast (read more about the Marvel 1943 cast here).

The full interview from Multicon can be viewed here:

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is expected to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year.

