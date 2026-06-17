Marvel Studios Announces Its First-Ever 4-Season TV Show

Marvel Studios' first streaming show to reach four seasons has been confirmed. Since Marvel Studios began producing content for Disney+, most of the MCU shows have been limited series or failed to get renewed, with a few rare exceptions like What If...? and Loki. Marvel has since shifted its television strategy, and as a result, more recurring shows are on the board, with one headed towards its fourth season.

X-Men '97 is Marvel Animation's revival of the classic series from the 90s, and while it's been a long time between seasons, Marvel lacks no confidence in its mutant superhero show. Marvel Studios, via executive producer Larry Houston, announced ahead of X-Men '97 Season 2's trailer release that the animated show has been ordered for a fourth season (via Entertainment Weekly).

The producer said, "We are in season 4, giving script notes," confirming that Season 4 isn't just an idea, it's well underway. He added that the gap between seasons won't be two years, as it was for Seasons 1 and 2, confirming, "it's only gonna be a year now between seasons."

If things go according to Houston's schedule, this means X-Men '97 Season 3 will be on screens in 2027, and Season 4 will arrive in 2028. Season 2 of X-Men '97 is confirmed to be released on Disney+ on July 1.

This makes X-Men '97 the first Marvel Studios streaming show to reach a fourth season. However, it's not the only returning show that the studio has confirmed on its docket, along with several shows that show promise for renewal.

All of Marvel Studios' Confirmed and Likely Returning TV Shows

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Television

Since Marvel Studios revived the Netflix Marvel era with Daredevil: Born Again, it has ushered in a new TV saga for the MCU.

The Defenders are now alive and well on Disney+, and Marvel has shown great confidence in the show, renewing it for Season 3 before Season 2 had aired. There's been no news of a fourth season yet, but given the appetite for Charlie Cox's vigilante, it seems very likely.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation

Marvel Animation's first R-Rated series on Disney+ was a hit, with Marvel Zombies reportedly surpassing Disney's expectations. The gory zombie animated show operates in a similar style to What If...?, telling a story of the surviving Avengers in a zombie apocalypse who have to fight their undead colleagues.

While Marvel Studios hasn't issued an official renewal announcement, Winderbaum mentioned earlier this year that he'd seen "the first animatic of the first episode" for Marvel Zombies Season 2, hinting its underway behind the scenes at the studio.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Animation

Another non-canon MCU project, but a hit nonetheless, is Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which follows Peter Parker in his high school years. Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is preparing to release in 2026, and a third season is already looking good.

Winderbaum mentioned in 2025, ahead of the release of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1, that the show was "greenlit through Season 3," marking another annual release in Marvel Studios' TV slate.

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Wonder Man is the newest original MCU show to release on Disney+, starring Yahya Abdul-Matteen II as Simon Williams, the actor and secret superhero cast in the movie role of Wonder Man, and Ben Kingsley reprising his role as Trevor Slattery.

The charming superhero comedy series won over audiences and was officially confirmed for Season 2 by Marvel Studios, making it one of the few live-action Marvel shows to receive a second season.

VisionQuest

Marvel Television

VisionQuest is a show that is yet to debut its first season (but it's also technically part of an existing MCU trilogy). The series picks up the threads laid by WandaVision and Agatha: All Along, following White Vision (Paul Bettany) after he's freed from SWORD and goes out into the world to recover his memories.

The Disney+ show is one of the most anticipated on the slate, thanks to its ties to the greater MCU, and that popularity could serve it well should Marvel Studios decide to continue Wanda and Vision's story on Disney+ with another sequel series.

Hawkeye

Marvel Television

Hawkeye was one of the Disney+ releases in Marvel's first batch, releasing in 2021 with a Christmas-themed series following Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye and his adventures in New York with a new protege, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Hawkeye faced some struggles in development, but it's one of the MCU shows most requested for a second season, with fans wanting more from the duo of Hawkeye and Bishop.

In the five years since Hawkeye's debut, development on a second season has been stopped and started. Renner has consistently shown interest in doing more, though he reportedly had a pay dispute with Marvel Studios over returning. It's a project that shows a lot of promise for Season 2, but is struggling to get off the ground.

Moon Knight

Marvel Television

Existing in Marvel's second batch of Disney+ TV shows, with each designed to focus on new characters in the MCU, Moon Knight was one of the more popular, with Oscar Isaac making his Marvel Studios debut as Marc Spector/Moon Knight.

A second season of the show was whispered about but never officially confirmed, and four years later, there's been no movement on it. Comments from Winderbaum seem to have suggested that shows like Moon Knight are no longer the priority for Marvel Television, although the hero still has a chance to return in a different way.