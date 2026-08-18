Creature Commandos Season 2 Officially Slated As DC's Next TV Show In James Gunn's DCU Reboot - But It's Not Coming Soon Enough

Creature Commandos Season 2 is now officially the next project on the DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, though fans will have to wait a while before Task Force M returns. The HBO Max series kickstarted James Gunn's rebooted universe back in 2024, following Amanda Waller's black-ops team of monsters on dangerous missions. With Lanterns having premiered on August 16, the animated series is positioned as the next show in the interconnected universe.

Despite the first season dropping nearly two years ago, the follow-up is taking its time to arrive. Gunn recently offered an official timeline on Threads during a Q&A, confirming that the series will debut "not long after" Man of Tomorrow. His reply came when a fan asked what projects would follow the Man of Steel's theatrical return.

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Season 2 premiering after the Superman sequel isn't too surprising; Gunn noted back in January that the season was targeting a 2027 release once animation wrapped, though he didn't specify a period within that year. Showrunner Dean Lorey has since revealed the premiere episode title as "Starry Night." He takes over writing duties from Gunn, who penned all seven episodes of the first season but will utilize a writers' room this time.

The sophomore season is expected to be even more chaotic than its predecessor, given the fallout from the Season 1 finale. Task Force M was handed to the Bride, replacing Rick Flag as its leader. The finale introduced her to a refurbished wing at Belle Reve Penitentiary, where she was presented with an expanded roster of strange creatures alongside returning members G.I. Robot, Doctor Phosphorus, and Weasel.

When Exactly Will Creature Commandos Season 2 Arrive?

HBO Max

Although James Gunn confirmed that Creature Commandos Season 2 arrives after Man of Tomorrow, he did not mention an exact release date, leaving the precise timeline open to speculation. Considering the production pipeline of Season 1, Season 2 is likely to arrive in summer or early fall of 2027. Season 1 entered production at the end of January 2023, when James Gunn and Peter Safran first announced their ambitious Gods and Monsters slate.

However, it took nearly two years for the first episode to premiere. Season 2, by contrast, began production in June 2025. Applying the same production timeline from the first season, a late summer or early fall release seems most likely. August has proven to be a reliable window for DC television, as James Gunn previously released Peacemaker Season 2 in that month in 2025. This means that after Lanterns finishes its eight-episode run on October 4, fans will have to wait roughly eight to ten months to see another DCU series on HBO Max, which is a considerable gap.

After Creature Commandos Season 2 releases, it is unclear which other show will fill out the 2027 slate. Currently, DC Studios has two other series in development for HBO Max: the animated Mister Miracle series and the Superman spinoff starring Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, which focuses on Daily Planet reporters investigating supervillains and is expected to feature Gorilla Grodd in its first season. Man of Tomorrow and Creature Commandos are the only DCU projects confirmed for 2027 so far, and it is unlikely Gunn will release only two projects within that year. 2026 is already stacked, with Supergirl arriving on June 26 to a disappointing box office run and Lanterns currently airing. Clayface is also set to debut on October 23. Taking that into consideration, DC is likely to add at least one more project to the 2027 slate.

However, the Warner Bros. and Paramount merger casts a cloud of uncertainty over the DCU. Recently, it was reported that Paramount plans to place certain restrictions on Warner Bros. IPs, which could impact how the DCU operates. Still, with deep development already underway on the Mister Miracle and Jimmy Olsen shows, the latter of which has cast multiple actors alongside Gisondo, the merger is unlikely to stop DC Studios from releasing them in 2027 if they are finished with post-production by then.