Creature Commandos Season 2 Won't Be the Only New DC TV Show Releasing In 2027

James Gunn has made no secret of how dense he wants his DC Universe to be. Since taking over as DC Studios co-CEO alongside Peter Safran, Gunn has laid out a slate built on the idea that animation, live-action television, and film all carry equal importance in telling a single connected story. Creature Commandos launched the DCU in December 2024. Superman followed, and then Peacemaker Season 2 closed out 2025. With Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface all set for this year, attention has begun to head toward what 2027 will actually look like beyond Man of Tomorrow.

Gunn gave a fair idea of what next year's slate could look like when he answered a question in the comments of an Instagram post. When a fan asked whether more DC television was coming in 2027, specifically whether Creature Commandos Season 2 was part of the plan, Gunn replied: "CC and more yes." This affirmation means that the animated monster series is not the only show DC Studios is targeting for that year. Many expected Creature Commandos to arrive earlier than 2027. The slow turnaround for the series is disappointing, but DC fans getting more content in 2027 is exciting news.

Several projects currently in development are lining up as realistic candidates to join Creature Commandos next year. Some are in active production, while others are still in the writing stage but moving fast enough that a 2027 window is plausible.

Which Other DC Shows Could Land in 2027 Aside From Creature Commandos?

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James Gunn basically confirmed we’re getting more than just Creature Commandos Season 2 next year, which leaves one wondering what else DC has up its sleeve for 2027. The first show that immediately comes to mind is the untitled Jimmy Olsen series. Skyler Gisondo’s portrayal of the Daily Planet photographer was one of the breakout performances of Superman, and DC Studios moved quickly to build a series around him for HBO Max.

American Vandal creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda are writing and showrunning, with Gunn and Safran executive producing. Perrault confirmed to The Direct that the title is still being decided but described the series as a crime mystery comedy, saying it applies tools from the American Vandal playbook to superhero storytelling in a way the genre hasn’t seen before.

The first season’s main antagonist is reportedly Gorilla Grodd, the hyper-intelligent Flash villain who rules a hidden city of apes. The concept follows Olsen and other Daily Planet reporters investigating super-powered criminals in a mockumentary format. The series is still in the writing stage as of early 2026, which puts 2027 in the plausible range.

The DCU’s animated side also has Mister Miracle in active production. In January, Gunn confirmed on social media that the show is a canon DCU series, not an Elseworlds project, putting it alongside Creature Commandos as a full part of the interconnected universe. Tom King serves as showrunner and executive producer, adapting his own acclaimed 12-issue comic run with artist Mitch Gerads, who is also involved on the animation side.

The series follows Scott Free, raised by Darkseid on Apokolips before escaping to Earth, who must stop a war between Apokolips and New Genesis while Darkseid moves to secure the Anti-Life Equation. His wife, Big Barda, is also an important part of the story. Gunn has been clear that Darkseid is not being positioned as the DCU’s overall big bad, citing similarities with Thanos and the DCEU’s prior use of the character as reasons to hold off.

The Blue Beetle animated series is another potential release for next year. Xolo Marideña is one of the few DCEU actors crossing into the DCU without recasting, returning as Jaime Reyes in a show developed by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. Marideña has described the series as a continuation of Jamie's story, calling it "the next craziest anime." The show has not locked a release date. Marideña was hoping for a 2026 release date, but 2027 now seems the more realistic target.