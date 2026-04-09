DC Studios officially revealed the first-ever look at the DC reboot's version of Darkseid (and he looks menacing). Darkseid's debut in James Gunn's DC Universe has long been anticipated by fans, with many seeing the villain as the ultimate big bad of DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. However, in October 2025, Gunn already ruled out that possibility (via IGN), noting, "using Darkseid as the big bad right now is not necessarily the thing." Still, this doesn't mean that Darkseid's debut will be held off, mainly because the villain is already confirmed to appear in the upcoming Mister Miracle animated series.

Following the confirmation of the launch of Superman Experience: Defenders Unite on Saturday, April 18, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and DC Studios officially released a new trailer for the immersive experience.

At the 0:33 mark of the trailer, the first look at the DCU's Darkseid can be seen, showcasing the villain in holographic form while he seemingly unleashes the forces of Apokolips against Superman and presumably Supergirl:

DC Studios

Superman Experience: Defenders Unite is already confirmed to culminate with a clash between Superman and Darkseid, meaning that a proper look at the DCU's Darkseid will be seen by guests attending the event.

While this is presumably a placeholder design for the DCU's Darkseid, it still captures the menacing, sinister vibe of the Apokoliptian ruler. It is also worth noting that this brief shot was easy to miss, further suggesting that the design is not final.

James Gunn's Darkseid still features the usual glowing red eyes, vibrant blue armor with a prominent Omega symbol, and a massive build capable of standing toe to toe with some of DC's powerful heroes.

Watch the trailer for the Superman Experience: Defenders Unite below:

Superman Experience: Defenders Unite will be held at Stage 5 on the Warner Bros. Studios lot, starting on Saturday, April 18.

Why James Gunn's Darkseid Stands Out From Other Versions

Based on this version seen in the trailer for Superman Experience: Defenders Unite, the use of holograms and other cybernetic devices suggests that James Gunn's Darkseid embraces more of Apokolips' transcended technology to become even more powerful.

No doubt, this Darkseid still has the strong powers of a New God, such as his deadly Omega beams and brute strength, but the fact that he has access to a wide array of complex technology elevated him into something far more superior.

Given that Darkseid is already invincible and immensely powerful, David Corenswet's Superman will have his hands full once he faces this version of the DC villain because of the unlimited resources, minions (parademons), and physical prowess he already has.

What makes it truly terrifying is the fact that Gunn's Darkseid is only seen in holographic form, yet he already radiates a menacing vibe. When he finally steps onto the battlefield in the flesh, there is no doubt that his overwhelming presence alone will command fear, spelling trouble for the rest of the DCU heroes.