DC Studios’ Superman & Supergirl Will Officially Fight Darkseid In 2026

Warner Bros. and DC Studios introduced a new collaboration that would highlight an unexpected, early clash between Superman and Darkseid. David Corenswet's Superman is already confirmed to appear in 2026's Supergirl, joining Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in another big-screen adventure. Before his eventual return on-screen, the DCU's version of Superman will make an early return this year in celebration of Superman Day, and he is confirmed to be engaged in a dangerous clash with one of DC's iconic villains: Darkseid.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and DC Studios officially announced the launch of Superman Experience: Defenders Unite on Superman Day, April 18. This walkthrough experience and live gameplay attraction allow fans to work alongside Superman, Supergirl, and Krypto as they encounter a mysterious global threat posed by a powerful artifact.

DC Studios

The interactive adventure will have an original storyline created for the Defenders Unite attraction, with David Corenswet's DC hero recruiting guests and infusing them with Kryptonian powers for an imminent mission. They will be able to experience (via simulation) flying in the skies alongside Superman and a training session on the Kent farm with Krypton.

DC Studios

The experience will culminate with a high-stakes battle against Darkseid (DC's version of Thanos). To defeat him, guests will need to use their new powers and training to help Superman take down Darkseid. Supergirl's presence on the experience's promotional poster strongly suggests she will take part in the final battle as well.

DC Studios

Guests will also be able to visit the Fortress of Solitude, interact with Robot #4 (aka Gary) from the Superman films, and even activate the Fortress of Solitude during the Chaos Crystal interaction.

Interestingly, the Chaos Crystal is a powerful, multiversal artifact tied to Darkseid. It was used by Darkseid's forces to fuel a massive weapon and is considered a wishing relic hailed from the Sphere of the Gods.

The experience will be held at Stage 5 on the Warner Bros. Studios lot, starting on Saturday, April 18. Defenders Unite will use next-generation motion capture technology, active 3D glasses, and high-definition audio to bring Superman's next adventure to life.

When Will Darkseid Make His Debut In James Gunn's DCU?

DC Comics

At this stage, Darkseid's DCU debut is imminent, mainly due to the imminent arrival of DC Studios' upcoming Mister Miracle series.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn already confirmed that this animated series is canon to the larger DC Universe (DCU), and showrunner Tom King also revealed that Darkseid, Mister Miracle's adoptive father, will play a significant role in this story. Still, Gunn revealed that Darkseid is not being eyed as the big bad of DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, meaning he could become a greater threat down the road.

While Mister Miracle is expected to set the stage for Darkseid's eventual big-screen arrival in the DCU, the Superman Experience: Defenders Unite attraction definitely provides a compelling overview of how a fight between David Corenswet's Superman and Darkseid will go down.

The fact that Supergirl is also present in the campaign means that she will also help her cousin take down the Apokolips ruler, which is a callback to what happened in 2010's direct-to-video animated film Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, where Darkseid wanted to recruit Kara to lead his Female Furies.