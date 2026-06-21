Marvel Studios Announces Historic Release for Next Disney+ Show

Marvel Studios is making a historic decision regarding the release of the comic giant's next Disney+ streaming show. Since diving into Disney+ in 2019, Marvel has had wildly mixed results across the MCU and other Marvel universes, including some of the biggest hits in streaming. As the saga moves further into Phase 6, one of this year's shows will deliver a release timeframe never used before.

Marvel Studios and Marvel Television confirmed that X-Men '97 will begin airing on Disney+ on July 1. This marks the first time any MCU Disney+ show has started airing in July. It is also the third Disney+ show released this year, after Wonder Man debuted in January and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiered in March.

Upcoming Marvel Studios Disney+ Shows Release Windows (Expected & Confirmed)

October 14, 2026 - VisionQuest

Marvel Television

Following X-Men '97 Season 2, Marvel will return to Disney+ on October 14, 2026, with the release of VisionQuest. The series will be eight episodes long, but there is no indication of how many episodes will be released in its first week or after.

Starring Paul Bettany and a host of MCU veterans, VisionQuest is the third chapter in a Disney+ trilogy that started with WandaVision and Agatha All Along, the former being one of the MCU's most popular post-Infinity Saga releases. Along with Bettany's return in and of itself (the MCU's current longest-standing star, having debuted in Iron Man), this show is sure to bring plenty of nostalgic moments while continuing a thrilling Disney+ exclusive story.

Fall 2026 - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

Coming later in Fall 2026, Marvel will go back to its animated slate with a second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Starring Hudson Thames as the titular web-slinger, this show takes place in an alternate universe that kicked off with the events of Captain America: Civil War, pitting a high-school-aged Spidey against a horde of his iconic comic villains.

While Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's specific release timeline has not been revealed, its first season still ranks as one of the highest-rated MCU projects ever. Considering that level of success, Season 2 is expected to be another major success from Marvel's new round of animated projects.

March 2027 - Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

Following the conclusion of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in May 2026, Season 3 is now confirmed to be released in March 2027. Starring Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, and Vincent D'Onofrio, the show will pick up after Wilson Fisk's removal from the office of mayor as Daredevil continues protecting Hell's Kitchen and the rest of the greater New York area.

Season 3 will expand what started in Netflix's Defenders Saga, even bringing back Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Danny Rand. Expected to use a mostly weekly release schedule, Born Again is set to be one of the MCU's annual releases, with a new season seemingly coming every year.

Summer 2027 (Predicted) - X-Men '97 Season 3

Marvel Animation

After X-Men '97 Season 2 is released in July, the show will move into production on Season 3. Though plot details will likely not be made public for the foreseeable future, many predict it will be released about a year from now, sometime in Summer 2027.

Considering X-Men '97 Season 1 became one of the most successful projects in recent MCU memory, anticipation is high for both Seasons 2 and 3. Like Daredevil, it is also expected to be one of the MCU's standard annual releases over the next few years.

Fall 2027 (Predicted) - Wonder Man Season 2

Marvel Television

Marvel Studios delivered its second Marvel Spotlight project in January 2026 with the release of Wonder Man. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley, this series highlights Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery's mission to be cast in the upcoming Wonder Man reboot in the MCU, all while the Department of Damage Control tries to capture Simon after learning about his superpowers.

Marvel shocked the fandom with a renewal for Wonder Man, making it the first-ever Spotlight series to get a second season. This series quickly earned rave reviews for its grounded approach within the greater MCU, allowing Abdul-Mateen and Kingsley to develop one of the franchise's best partnerships and relationships.

Fall 2029 (Predicted) - Marvel Zombies Season 2

Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies became the MCU's first TV-MA-rated animated Disney+ show in 2025, acting as a spin-off from the zombie-centric episode of What If...? Season 1. Behind Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, the series features dozens of Marvel characters teaming up to fight a zombie invasion, culminating in a battle between the Scarlet Witch and the Hulk.

Since Season 1 debuted about three years after its 2022 announcement, Season 2 could follow a similar path and be released in 2029. However, given how successful Season 1 was, Marvel may look to accelerate that timeline and have it ready for 2028.

X-Men '97 Season 2 will be the show's first new season since 2024, continuing the revival of the original X-Men: The Animated Series after its run from 1992-1997. Bringing back many of the original cast members, the new season will pick up with the X-Men split up across multiple timelines, all leading to the expected return of the classic supervillain Apocalypse.